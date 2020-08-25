Hot Springs Village Police Department received more reports of fraudulent employment claims being filed in the names of unsuspecting Villagers.



Aug. 4

A West Villena resident complained of a speeding white Chevrolet.

A Villager told police she was on the NextDoor.com website, when a man signed on and started using vulgarities. She wanted to prosecute.



Aug. 5

After an officer saw a man park a white Chevrolet outside the East Gate at 12:47 a.m., the officer told him he was no longer a Villager and also an older relative had an order of protection against him. Saline County Sheriff’s Department asked that he be given a new court date for an outstanding warrant and he was cited for driving on a suspended license. The vehicle was towed and he walked off on Highway 5.

A Lorca Way resident heard noise on upper and lower decks, which turned out to be raccoons.

A large black snake was relocated from a Cancion Way yard.

Dogs were reportedly barking in the Archidona Circle area.

A caller defrauded a Villager by claiming to be from the man’s internet service provider. Told his computer had been infected by a virus and it was the provider’s fault, he was told he would receive a $400 refund if he would provide his bank account number. He was falsely told $4,000 had accidentally been deposited, and was asked to buy Sam’s Club gift cards for $3,600 to refund the balance. He did so, gave the caller the numbers and later learned no bank deposit had been made, and the cards had been depleted.

A Frontera Circle resident found a bicycle, covered with limbs and leaves, in a wooded area. It appeared to have been there some time.

A caller told a Villager she was being charged $299 for a security system. She said she had not ordered it and hung up.

A Villager received a proposed real estate purchase agreement from a man who said he was in New Jersey and had researched Garland County records. The site is actually in Saline County. The letter said the sender would pay cash, but it did not contain an actual cash offer.

In another scam, a Villager received an email saying if he did not buy $1,033 in bitcoins, the sender would release pornographic videos to 8 of the recipient’s friends.



Aug. 6

A bicycle was found at the end of an undeveloped cul-de-sac in the Brilliante Way area.

An officer stood by a Segovia Drive home while Garland County Sheriff’s Department served legal papers.

A Villager received a scam call saying a federal warrant had been issued for his arrest, due to fraudulent practices involving his Social Security number.

A brown-and-white dog found on South Pego Way, with a leash but no identification, was taken to the animal shelter.



Aug. 7

A Lake Coronado fisherman said he fishes from the bank and has been picking up litter for some time. The officer went to the boat ramp and picked up an empty container for live worms, an empty pill bottle with no label and a hamburger wrapper, then placed them in a nearby trash can.

The owner of a Cadillac SUV found damage at 2 p.m. from a hit-and-run driver who had apparently backed into the Cadillac’s driver’s side.

A Villager said she sent an unknown amount to a caller who claimed she had won Publisher’s Clearinghouse and must send a processing fee. She also sent money after a caller claimed to be from the federal government and asked for money to help COVID-19 victims.

After spotting a vacation rental on Craigslist and paying $500, a Missouri couple found a Lake DeSoto rental home already occupied. After getting the homeowner’s name, he told the couple he had not listed his home on Craigslist. The couple received no response from the phone number where they had previously texted about the listing.

Police unsuccessfully looked for an injured deer after a caller reported at 7:28 p.m. that he had hit a deer in the area of DeSoto Boulevard and Andorra Drive.

An officer responded to an 11:40 p.m. noise complaint on Belleza Court, and spoke to the renter. Police were called back a short time later, gave the man a copy of the Saline County noise ordinance and said he would be cited if they were called back again.

A bicycle found in the DeSoto Boulevard ditch near San Fernando Road was placed in lost-and-found.



Aug. 8

After a 1:24 a.m. Levantino Place noise complaint, an officer heard loud voices in the backyard and gave the renter a copy of the Saline County noise ordinance.

An officer told a woman at the West Gate at 10:21 a.m. that “policy prohibited panhandling in the Village.” She walked across Highway 7, the report said.

A black bear walked onto a Marbella Lane patio, stood on its hind legs and looked into a window, then walked off at 11:14 a.m. An officer told the resident not to leave any food or trash outside, as it was probably looking for something to eat.

A medium-sized dog found at Campana Place, with a collar but no tags, was taken to the animal shelter.

An officer went to Alegria Way after a cell phone call ended while it was being transferred. The phone had pinged on the area tower, but the call was later determined to have come from Mill Creek Road, south of the Village, and Garland County Sheriff’s Department was notified.

An officer returned at 10:30 p.m. to the Belleza Court home where noise complaints had also originated the prior night. The officer heard music from the outside. A renter received a copy of the Saline County noise ordinance, and she turned the music down.

A short time later East Gate staff said a Honda Accord drove off before confirmation was confirmed, but the driver had said he was going to a Belleza Court home for a party. An officer drove back to the home, and found the driver had earlier been issued a temporary pass.



Aug. 9

Police responded to a Lake Cortez home after a family disturbance at 12:42 a.m. Two sisters were verbally arguing when family members intervened, causing all to fall down. The pair said they had made up and everything was OK; one told an officer “several family members at the residence were heavily intoxicated and it got blown out of proportion.” Another relative who was packing up to leave told an officer she wanted her half of the money for the house, but was told it was a civil matter and would not be decided on the scene.

Garland County Sheriff’s Department and an officer responded to an 8:10 a.m. call that 15 cattle were on the 9400 block of Highway 5. The sheriff’s deputy had moved cattle off the highway before the officer arrived. A neighbor allowed cattle on his property and also called the cattle’s owner.

An officer drove to La Vista Lane after a 911 hangup call, and found that a resident had heard a noise during a storm. She decided that the wind must have blown a storm door, causing the noise.

Police and firefighters went to a Ligadura Lane home after a report of a grease fire. Residents were coughing from smoke, but declined medical attention.

A motorist reported that a bicycle was leaning against a Murillo Way stop sign at Balearic Road at 9:57 p.m., and was concerned the bicyclist might be injured. The complainant drove back through the area and called police back, saying the man was now riding and he was a regular bicyclist in the area and it was normal to see him around.



Aug. 10

A Lake Balboa resident who was testing his boat’s new radio to see how it worked at 4:16 p.m. told an officer he would turn the music down.

A Villager who had wired $825.50 to a Las Vegas friend 2 months ago learned the funds were never received. He finally received a refund of about $300 from Western Union for the transaction, which was made at the West Gate Walgreens, and was told he must go to a Dodge Store in Hot Springs to receive the remainder. In Hot Springs he was told someone in New York had already claimed the balance of the refund.



Aug. 11

A Lake Coronado resident reportedly left 3 old red pipe wrenches in a chair in his neighbor’s garage to replace chrome wrenches the man allegedly stole from the neighbor years ago. The recipient brought the wrenches back and placed them in the neighbor’s flower pot, later telling his neighbor he did not want them because they are not his wrenches.

After an angler found a drifting boat, an officer rode with the angler to near where he found it, and were able to find the Manero Way owner.

A westbound motorist collided with a deer on DeSoto Boulevard, near Brota Lane, around 2 p.m., damaging the driver’s side windshield, quarter panel, mirror and door. The deer’s injuries were unknown. (Damage: $1,000)

A maroon GMC Yukon was reportedly passing vehicles on DeSoto Boulevard, and turned onto Diamante Boulevard, around 3:54 p.m. Passing is not allowed anywhere on DeSoto.

An officer placed a bat on a Calanas Lane wall into a coffee can after 4:45 p.m., for animal control staff to receive.

A family disturbance broke out in a Garland County home around 5:27 p.m. after a mother confronted one of her sons about shoes and jewelry that came up missing after he invited friends over. The man walked off, saying he was moving out and was going to meet a friend outside the West Gate.

A driver slid off Barcelona Road, near Cantelejo Lane, around 5:27 p.m., causing minor bumper scratches. Damage: $200.

A Villager giving his nightly kiss on the nose to his pit bull terrier around 10 a.m. received a severe laceration to his lower lip and puncture wounds to the left side of his face under his eye. He received emergency medical treatment at a Hot Springs hospital, and was transferred to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center. The dog was to receive a 10-day quarantine at home.



Aug. 12

A southbound officer on Calella Road saw a vehicle 82 feet east of the road at 1:24 a.m. and checked on the driver. The site was about 258 feet from South Pego Road. The engine was running and the driver, Casaundra Rene Reeder, admitted drinking alcohol. The report said she attempted to drink an open Michelob beer while talking to officers, and tried to back out while officers were talking to her. The report said her vehicle also had a Michelob 30-pack case containing 7 cans, and blue pills in the console. Reeder, 32, Country Club Road, Nashville, Arkansas, was taken to Garland County jail and was charged with resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and no driver’s license. The incident report said no estimate was available on the vehicle’s damage.

A westbound black Nissan car was reportedly all over the road near the intersection of DeSoto Boulevard and Ponce de Leon Drive at 1:17 p.m. An officer did not see the car on the road, and drove by the registered address and saw it parked there.

A Casita Lane resident said he saw a black bear in a neighbor’s yard around 1:27 p.m.

Police responded to a report of loud music on Arias Way at 10:04 p.m. All was quiet when they arrived, and the resident denied making loud noises.



Aug. 13

A driver who turned on Quito Trace backed up to Magellan Drive, knocking over 2 mailboxes around 10:50 a.m., but having no apparent vehicle damage. The spouse said he would pay to replace the boxes.

Responding to a report that a red car was repeatedly going up and down roads in the Mesero Way area, an officer saw an Acura coupe in the middle of Baeza Way and spoke to the driver, who said his car had stalled and rolled backward. Adrias Robert Turner, 22, Mesero Way, was picked up on a Hot Springs domestic battery warrant, and taken to Garland County jail.