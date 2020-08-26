Editor’s note: This story will be updated with the latest information about Hurricane Laura and its impact, both nationally and regionally.

11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020: The eyewall of Hurricane Laura is nearing the coast of Louisiana. A site at Cameron, La. reported a gust up to 67 miles per hour.

Flash floods, extreme winds and a catastrophic storm surge are expected early Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forest managers at Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis national forests have encouraged visitors to use caution and be aware of potential recreational area closures in light of the potential significant rainfall.

12:19 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020: Major Category 3 Hurricane Laura is expected to be an "extremely powerful" Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday night. With recorded wind speeds at 126 miles per hour, Laura is producing "very dangerous, life-threatening marine conditions" in the northern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

8:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020: Category 3 Hurricane Laura as of around 8 a.m. Wednesday was expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon on the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane with wind gusts of up to more than 160 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane on Wednesday morning moved northwest toward the coast over the Gulf of Mexico at just under 15 miles per hour, with wind gusts of about 138 miles per hour.