The United States Marshals Museum recently announced its foundation had received $400,000 of a $500,000 matching donation pledged in April of this year.

The museum is looking to close the gap on the remaining $100,000. The donation comes at a pivotal time for the museum as the staff moves forward towards a hopeful opening date in late 2021.

"It is always an honor to see such strong support of the United States Marshals Museum from donors, far and wide," Alice K. Alt, president of the United States Marshals Museum Foundation, said in a news release. "This particular donor, by giving at this time, showed just how important and impactful they, along with others, believe the Marshals Museum to be! We would love to meet this match as soon as possible."

The United States Marshals Museum has $13 million left to raise in the current capital campaign, with focus on $8 million of that, which will allow the experience inside the museum to be produced. The 53,0000-square foot building on the bank of the Arkansas River in Fort Smith was finished in the fall of 2019.

For ways to donate to help make the match, contact the United States Marshals Museum offices at (479) 242-1789.