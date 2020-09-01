Monday, Oct. 4 is the deadline for registering to vote in the Arkansas general election and non-partisan runoff election.

As well as presidential and U.S. House and Senate races, voters will determine who serves the next term for Circuit Judge, District 18-East, Division 2.

Challenger Cecilia Dyer outpolled Division 2 Circuit Judge Wade Naramore in a 3-candidate field on March 3. District 18 includes all of Garland County.

Facing off a 2nd time for the Arkansas House District 22 seat will be the Republican incumbent and a Libertarian. Rep. Richard McGrew, R-Hot Springs, won a special election on March 3, defeating Judy Bowers, L-Hot Springs Village.

McGrew’s term expires Jan. 1, 2021. They seek the right to serve District 22 in 2021 and 2022.

HSV lies in 2 U.S. House districts.

Saline County is in U.S. House District 2. U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, faces state Sen. Joyce Elliot, D-Little Rock. Independent J. Glenn Smith has officially withdrawn as a candidate.

Garland County is in U.S. House District 4. U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, faces William Hanson, D-Hot Springs, and Frank Gilbert, L-Tull.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Dardanelle, faces Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., L-Pine Bluff, and independent Daniel Whitfield, Bella Vista.

12 candidates will appear in the Arkansas presidential race.

As well as President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joseph Biden, these include Don Blankenship, Constitution Party; Brian Carroll, American Solidarity, Gloria La Riva, Socialism and Liberation; Howie Hawkins, Green; Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian; John Richard Myers, Life and Liberty; as well as 4 independents: Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, C.L. Gammon, Brock Pierce and Kanye West.

Voters will have the option to vote absentee, vote early or vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters must register to vote through the county clerk’s office where the voter resides.

One may vote absentee by declaring he or she will be unavoidably absent from the polling site on election day, or will be unable to attend the polling site due to illness or physical disability, or because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early voting opens Monday, Oct. 19. Voting hours set by the state are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Hours on Monday, Nov. 2 will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. However, off-site early voting hours may differ; watch for future information or contact the county clerk’s office.

The Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office's Election Division provides election information.

One may check their voting status at Arkansas Voter View, https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView, a service of the Secretary of State’s Office. If one is registered to vote, the data will include precinct details.

What should one expect when voting?

• An election official will ask you to state your name, address and date of birth.

• The election official will request an approved form of I.D.

If you registered by mail after January 1, 2003, and did not submit the required I.D. with your voter registration application, you may be required to show I.D. to vote a regular ballot. Types of additional I.D., which must show the name and address of the voter, include a current and valid photo I.D.or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document.

If you don’t present the necessary identification, the election official will instruct you on voting a provisional ballot.