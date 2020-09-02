The Little Rock Zoo is proud to announce a unique opportunity to spend time enjoying the Zoo. On Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6-8pm, the Zoo will host a Virtual Dream Night at the Zoo, sponsored by Arkansas Children's Hospital, Brad Sims, and Chad and Meredith Causey. This annual event is an evening traditionally designed exclusively for families of children with special needs or chronic healthcare issues. Invited children and their families have a virtual behind-the-scenes safari experience of Zoo free of charge and without concern for issues related to accessibility. This year, the Zoo and event sponsors would like to open up the virtual experience to all of Arkansas' children and families. The night will include special visits with rhinos, elephants, cheetahs, and penguins. The safari will begin with the hosts guiding the virtual audience from the Arkansas Diamond Express train to the African veldt to Laura P. Nichols cheetah outpost and ending at the Laura P. Nichols penguin exhibit. Dream Night at the Zoo would not be possible without the support from our sponsors. The Little Zoo offers sincere appreciation to the following generous organizations and individuals: Arkansas Children's Hospital, Chad and Meredith Causey, and Brad Sims. The Zoo is excited to have more families attend Virtual Dream Night and enjoy all the fantastic animals at the Zoo. Tickets must be reserved in advance at https://dreamnight2020.eventbrite.com To learn more about Virtual Dream Night at the Zoo please contact jmatlock@littlerock.gov or saltrui@littlerock.govLaura P. Nichols.