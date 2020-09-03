Operations Specialist 2nd Class Dezjon Moore from Pine Bluff monitors the distance between the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) and the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) during a replenishment-at-sea. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, according to a news release. Special to The Commercial/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier, U.S. Navy