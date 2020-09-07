The Cherokee Nation is constructing eight new, 4,000-square-feet buildings and conducting four remodels as part of the tribe’s COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan. Cherokee Nation leaders will break ground on nine of the sites Tuesday.

The estimated $25 million in construction will feature a new health center for Cherokee Nation employees in Tahlequah, drive through public health outreach facility in Stilwell,

PPE manufacturing sites in Hulbert and Stilwell, office space for social distancing in Catoosa and Muskogee, and storage and food outreach space in Vinita, Kansas, Belfonte and Jay.

"The Cherokee Nation is putting our CARES Act funding from the U.S. Treasury to great use in our Cherokee communities by investing in this $25 million project that will provide jobs and ongoing needed safety equipment, ensure our elders do not struggle with food insecurity through this pandemic, add space for employee safety and provide a new health center for our Cherokee Nation employees that is close to our tribal complex and can treat for a range of illness as well as test for COVID-19," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

Groundbreakings at remaining sites in Pryor, Stilwell and Vinita will be held at a later date.

Schedule of the groundbreakings (media are invited to any or all groundbreakings. Be advised each groundbreaking includes a short 15-minute window for interviews.)

8 a.m. Tahlequah, 17675 S. Muskogee Ave. (concrete slab between the tribal complex and One Fire Field).

9:15 a.m. Belfonte, 474894 State Hwy. 101, Muldrow.

10 a.m. Stilwell, 422-400 OK-100.

11:15 a.m. Kansas, Okla., American Legion Post #45. (Located ¼ mile east of intersection of HWY 59 and Tulsa Ave. (US 412 Alt.) on the north side of the highway.)

Noon Jay, 859 E. Melton Dr., Jay (Sam Hider Health Center, NE corner east of helipad.)

1:15 p.m. Vinita, 27371 S. 4410 Road, Vinita (SE corner of existing parking lot)

2:15 p.m.—Catoosa, J.W. Sam School, 71 W. Rollins, Catoosa.

3:15 p.m. Muskogee, 1001 S. 41st Street East, Muskogee (Three Rivers Health Center SW corner of parking lot.)

4 p.m. Hulbert, Near S. Rider Lane, close to the community building.