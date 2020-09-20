Crawford County

Stonebridge Group LLC, Travis Payne, 523 Canterbury Drive, Alma.

Call Candi LLC, Candis Schmitt, 2732 Shady Brook Lane, Van Buren.

Vogel Ventures LLC, John Vogel, 2110 Parkridge Drive, Van Buren.

Lazy P Farms LLC, Peggy Peters, 14119 Ford Ridge Road, Mulberry.

Clar-Laur Inc., Laura Mae Deffenbaugh, 6229 McClure Road, Van Buren.

Repair Zero One Zero LLC, Andrew Spradley, 413 Cedar Creek Drive, Van Buren.

High Maintenance Investments LLC, Brian Taylor, 2024 Lee Creek Drive, Van Buren.

Telephee Press LLC, Marla Kay Cantrell, 4127 N. Mountain Grove Road, Alma.

Franklin County

Auto Finesse LLC, Derek Roberds, 1011 E. Main St., Charleston.

Time Delivery JB LLC, Jessica Lee Bowen, 4930 Low Gap Road, Ozark.

Johnson County

Buffalo Canoe Company LLC, Jacob P. Gould, 329 S. Grandview Ave., Clarksville.

Polk County

Bumper Crop Gift Shop LLC, Miracle Kristine Loniak, 210 Dickson Road, Mena.

Whitehead & Sons LLC, Matt S. Whitehead, 198 Polk Road 133, Mena.

Scott County

GEP Real Estate LLC, Caleb Nichols, 200 S. Gregg Ave., Mansfield.

Sebastian County

Hurt's Bait Shop LLC, Stephen C. Smith, 1206 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.

The Gutter Guy LLC, 306 W. Center St., Greenwood.

Hamby's Diamond State Roofing LLC, Tammy Edwards, 306 W. Center St., Greenwood.

Penny Rentals LLC, Jermey Harrison, 3116 S. 66th St., Fort Smith.

Lige's Consulting LLC, Larie D Barker, 104 Chippewa Trail, Greenwood.

Randy Roper Trucking LLC, Randy Roper II, 3618 Brighton Place, Greenwood.

TCG Property Management LLC, Christopher Martin Grawien, 2808 S. 96th St., Fort Smith.

Uribe Real Estate Investments LLC, Valentino Uribe, 4241 Wirsing Ave., Fort Smith.

Winchester Land Solutions LLC, Krysta Rae Winchester, 1906 E. Route 96, Lavaca.