An inactive Arkansas AmeriCorps program that builds community gardens is being regenerated in Sebastian County.

Arkansas Resource Conservation and Development Council, in partnership with St. Joseph Center in North Little Rock and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, will reintroduce the program this December in Sebastian County.

Sebastian County’s program will be called Full Circle FarmCorps. The new $186,557 program has been issued funding approval by the Arkansas State Service Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, according to Shana Chaplin, EngageAR director for the Service Commission.

The funding sources are a part of the annual funding of state programs through AmeriCorps and include partnership funding by the Resource and Conservation Development Council.

The council is funding $45,697 of the total program cost, and Corporation for National and Community Service is funding $140,857 for the project through EngageAR. This is one of 13 programs funded in Arkansas for the 2020-2021 program year, with total allocations of $1.7 million.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is providing staff assistance through its Farm to School and Early Childhood Education program.

The predecessor program, known as GardenCorps, closed in 2018, after seven years of tending community and civic gardens in about a quarter of the state’s counties during its existence. Both the RC&D Council and the St. Joseph Center sought to revive the program, according to Jeremy Prater, program manager of the project and a staff member of the Resource and Conservation Development Council

"We found that each organization brought specialized talents to the program that would be stronger in partnership," Prater said.

Program objectives include "development and maintenance of school and community gardens, garden-based education for youth and adults, recruitment of volunteers to support sustainability of gardens, teaching environmental awareness and sustainable agriculture practices and increasing access to fresh produce grown in local gardens," according to A.B. Stewart, program director.

The first-year funding provides for 13 AmeriCorps service members. They will be directed by Stewart and assigned to garden sites with local sponsors Pulaski and Sebastian counties.

St. Joseph maintained a local Pulaski County program of Community Garden AmeriCorps Grant gardeners in this growing season and will build upon that footing. Sebastian County will be added with two service members as the development site for how to return the program to its statewide contribution, according to Prater.

The Sebastian County Conservation District will sponsor the program locally. Service members will begin being assigned to gardens in January, with training sessions beginning in December; they will work until September next year.

It required more than 18 months of working with the state commission and collaborating with St. Joseph to put together the revival of the program, Prater said of the effort. Work during the 2020 calendar year was sponsored by the AmeriCorps grants funding by the state in the form of two grants, one to St. Joseph for $285.431 through two rounds of funding and additionally one to RC&D as a planning grant in the amount of $28,804.

GardenCorps was sponsored during its tenure by the Arkansas Children's Research Institute. EngageAR is a collaborative initiative for community service projects created through partnerships within government agencies, municipalities, institutions of education and the nonprofit and faith-based sectors in Arkansas. Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency for volunteering, service and civic engagement involves millions of citizens through AmeriCorps and SeniorCorps programs.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture joined into the effort this summer, helping with a one-time expansion of the program during this growing season to a field team of 28 service members.