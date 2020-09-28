The Hot Springs Concert Band concert scheduled for Oct. 18 and the Christmas concert scheduled for Dec. 10 have been cancelled due complications connected with COVID-19. The safety of the members and concert participants is of utmost importance.

Many factors are involved in this decision. Directives issued by the Arkansas Department of Health for community bands have made rehearsals and performances almost an impossibility. Only outdoor rehearsals are recommended at this time.

Wearing of masks is recommended, including special masks that can be worn while playing the instruments, social distancing of at least 10 feet, as well as shorter practice times, longer breaks, and shorter concerts. Much of this has to do with “bioaerosol emissions” from the instruments, which is being studied at Colorado State University.

The Percussive Arts Society has set out protocols for percussionists, which includes not sharing equipment, each person having their own mallets and drumsticks, and sanitizing all equipment between practices.

The Association of Concert Bands has information on studies and forums that discuss what some concert bands are doing during this time.

One of the toughest recommendations for the Hot Springs Concert Band is that people over 65 should not participate in band at this time. A large portion of the band is in that category.

With the cancellation of 8 concerts this year, the band’s revenue has declined significantly due to unrealized ticket sales and fewer voluntary donations; however, the band has ongoing expenses that require funding. They would like to encourage their loyal supporters to consider making a tax-free donation this year to help fund those ongoing expenses. Donations can be made through their website (www.hotspringsband.org) by clicking the green “Support Us” button at the bottom of the homepage, or by mailing to Hot Springs Concert Band, P.O. Box 8667, Hot Springs, AR 71910.

Band president Bruce Harvey stated, “The band members are greatly missing the joy they receive when they make music together, and they miss the performances for their audiences. The band is looking forward to 2021 when they can resume activities and once again bring their music to their loyal and devoted audiences.”