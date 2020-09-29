A woman who was accepting a ride to Balboa Gate received a ride to jail instead, in Hot Springs Village Police Department incident reports.

Police also received more reports of fraudulent unemployment claims and of other scams.



Sept. 8

After a caller said around 8:12 a.m. that she saw blue shorts near DeSoto Spillway Trail, an officer walked up the trail and found the shorts about 300 yards up the trail, near where it splits. The shorts had no signs of foul play, and appeared to be clean.

A man who parked at Waypoint started drinking beer while still in his truck, around 12:52 p.m. A responding officer saw a 6-pack inside the truck, with 1 open. The Villager did not appear intoxicated but received a courtesy ride back to his home. He was also told of the possible sanctions that could have been applied, and was told to retrieve his vehicle later in the day.

A golf cart driver who turned off Elcano Drive and onto an Isabella Golf Course cart path around 1:20 p.m. accidentally struck a wooden stop sign, damaging the cart’s driver door and bed area. She was not injured. The stop sign appeared to be slightly indented on one corner but still intact, and maintenance employees were shown photos.

A silver Honda Accord reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 3:20 p.m.

Police responded to a report of a loose reddish-brown dog in the vicinity of Cortez Road and Gancho Way around 4:34 p.m.



Sept. 9

An officer picked up 2 large dogs on DeSoto Boulevard, east of Cortez Road, at 5:13 a.m. The brown dogs appeared to be mastiffs, and were taken to the animal shelter. One dog had 2 collars and a 2019 rabies tag. The other dog had a collar and tag, but no one responded at the number at the time.

After a report of heavy traffic congestion in the area of DeSoto Boulevard and Realeza Court at 12:13 p.m., an officer found that employees of a line painting company had closed the road to paint the centerstripe. They were told they could not close the road without prior notification and having a plan in place to reroute the traffic.

After a red Dodge truck tailgated in Balboa Gate at 12:34 p.m. and drove to a real-estate business, the driver was told of the gate policy. She had a visitor’s pass and said her mother was buying a Village home, and followed her through the gate.

After a report of a pickup truck crossing the line at DeSoto Boulevard and Minorca Road at 3:09 p.m., the driver was stopped at Cortez Road and Minorca Road and was later stopped for trailer lights not functioning properly. The driver did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol, and said he had dropped his phone in the truck’s floorboard of his truck and was attempting to pick it back up when he crossed the line.

A black Lexus was reportedly driven erratically near the POA administration building at 4:51 p.m.

An officer went to the 6800 block of Park Avenue at around 5:05 p.m. after a complainant said 2 men were on his father’s land. The man told the officer they were walking the creek trying to fish.The owner said he had asked them to return back upstream, but they continued going downstream. The officer asked them to go back the way they came so there would be no further issues, and they agreed.

An eastbound 2018 Kia sedan landed on its passenger side on DeSoto Boulevard at Castellon Drive around 5:18 p.m. The driver was uninjured but needed help getting out. Firemen came and helped get him out. He had a cut on his leg and hand, and was taken to a Hot Springs hospital via LifeNet ambulance. Damage: $18,000.

Multiple trucks and all-terrain vehicles in a parking lot at DeSoto and Ponce de Leon Drive at 8:16 p.m. were found to be employees of an energy company who were at work.

A man said a leashed dog bit him while he was running on DeSoto multipurpose trail around 6:30-7 p.m. The man had 2 puncture wounds, and the women administered first aid to his leg. His father then took him to a Hot Springs hospital for treatment.



Sept. 10

A patrolling officer checked on a vehicle which had its dome light on in the driveway on Frontera Circle after midnight. The owner said she must have left the light on by accident as the vehicle was still locked and nothing appeared to have been bothered.

Two dogs were reportedly loose in the Perralena Lane area at 9:25 a.m.

A vehicle repossessor who lacked legal papers was turned away at the East Gate at 10:11 a.m.

A Villager checking his bank account found a pending $7,455 charge that he did not authorize. It was labeled Idaho Central Credit. His bank told him Wells Fargo was processing the payment for a company called Book Heo, and the representative would not stop the payment.

A Villager said someone filed an unemployment claim in her name, using an old address.

A Pizarro Drive resident said motorists are going too fast, with some even running a stop sign.

A loose pit bull mix of medium build found at 9:37 p.m. at a Calella Road business was taken to the animal shelter. It had a current rabies tag, but no identification.



Sept. 11

After a 911 hangup call at 5:32 a.m., an officer went to Albacete Circle. The man called back and said he was at Estremedura Drive and was OK. He said he accidentally activated a side button.

Police received another report of a fraudulent unemployment claim.

A property manager told police a prior tenant left a Sierra Drive house uninhabitable and wanted documentation for civil prosecution towards the previous tenants. The report said the home was infested with cockroaches, dog feces, dishes and food left in the kitchen and on the floor, and clothes and other belongings were left behind.

A Villager received a letter saying he owes $1,510 on his home in Sidney, Ohio, but he sold the home in 2011 and moved to the Village.

After a 6:56 p.m. noise complaint, a Belleza Courts resident said he would turn the music down the rest of the night.

An officer went to Glazier Peau Gate at 7:57 p.m. after police were told a vehicle was running with no one inside. He found it parked in the parking area beside the gate area, running. The owner arrived and said she was unaware she left the vehicle running when she left with her husband, saying it usually shuts off without the key fob in the vehicle.



Sept. 12

Police went to La Vista Lane at 1:21 a.m. for a noise complaint. Two people renting the home for the weekend were on the back deck said they were unaware they were loud and would quiet down.

An officer went to Ponce De Leon Drive near Magellan Golf Course at 2:37 a.m. after a report of a woman attempting to wave cars down for a ride. Walking south on Ponce De Leon, she said she was attempting to get a ride to the Balboa Gate to meet a taxi. She accepted an offer of a courtesy ride to the gate, and agreed to a routine search. While conducting the search for weapons inside her handbag, the officer saw a glass smoking device partially wrapped in a paper towel, then saw another glass smoking device loosely laying in a separate compartment of the handbag. She said they were used for smoking crack, adding that the pipes were not hers and she was unaware of how they entered her bag. She did say she had smoked methamphetamine a couple days prior to this incident. Candace Heinzen, 58, unknown address, Hot Springs Village, was told she was under arrest for possessing drug paraphernalia and received a ride to Garland County jail. Photographs of the glass smoking devices were taken and will be added to this report.

At 7:10 a.m., a Galicia Way resident saw a fox with a badly mangled rear leg and appeared to have been struck by a car. It crossed Carmona Road and entered woods.

A Villager said someone posing as him in text messages to church members was requesting eBay gift cards for a cancer patient. The number used was not the complainant’s. The report said it appeared the suspect may have infiltrated the church database to gather names and numbers. He said he would contact the other church members.

Someone appeared to have tampered with the fence at the HSV outdoor pool in an attempt to gain entry.

A customer at a Murillo Lane said a woman driving a white SUV hit his vehicle, then left the scene. Witnesses said she got out and looked as if to contact someone, but left. Damage: $800.

An officer went to Segovia Drive at 1:26 p.m. after a homeowner asked for standby while she asked 2 people to leave. A man and woman left without any problem. She said she would call a wrecker for a non-operative vehicle.

An officer told 2 people in a van parked on Coronado Lake Dam at 7:53 p.m. that driving on the dam was not allowed. A man and woman said they had gone there to enjoy the view, and would leave.

A Belleza Court tenant apologized for loud music after 11:10 p.m. She was told of the Garland County noise ordinance.



Sept. 13

Police went to the Ona Circle area at 12:55 a.m. after a report of loud music, but did not hear music.



