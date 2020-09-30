While the Fort Smith region’s unemployment numbers have fallen, they remain high — and are possibly higher than recorded.

Sebastian County on Tuesday had a 7.1% unemployment rate, accounting for more than 9,000 people without jobs. While this is significantly lower than the roughly 11% the county saw at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, TRAC New Business Development and New Markets Specialist Miles Crawford said there are likely several unemployed who are unaccounted for.

The estimated low count is due to factors like work seeking requirements to be counted in statewide unemployment records, Crawford said.

"I can almost say it’s guaranteed we’ve had people drop out of the workforce," he said, adding that permanently eliminated jobs have exacerbated the situation.

Sebastian County’s numbers represent more than 10% of the roughly 83,000 Arkansans who received unemployment benefits as of Sept. 8. The state one month into the pandemic had 170,000 unemployment claims filed within the state.

The state has provided an additional $300 to Arkansans who receive $100 or more per week in unemployment assistance in the wake of the expiration of the federal $600 in weekly assistance at the end of July.

Crawford explained that these benefits are sometimes more than the recipient’s working wages, especially in the Fort Smith area. Fort Smith employees from 2014-2018 on average received an annual income of $25,049, according to the United States Census Bureau.

"Small businesses shut down, a lot of companies scaled back, a lot of companies went lean, a lot of companies went remote, a lot of companies found other, more affordable ways to have service performed," Crawford said, adding that he foresees the U.S. workforce being "shell shocked" by the number of jobs permanently lost in the region.

Crawford said small businesses like restaurants, bars and boutiques — which were forced to either shut their doors entirely or significantly restrict their operations at the beginning of the pandemic — employ most of the workforce in Sebastian County. Even manufacturing, which has long been a staple of the Fort Smith region’s workforce, took a hit.

"A lot of jobs that were lost to COVID were a lot of the same jobs that were vulnerable to automation and disruption by other advances in machinery, software, technology, AI," Crawford said.

Because of the job market and ongoing unemployment trends, Crawford recommends people on unemployment consider one of two decisions: aggressively look for a new job or get training in another field. He recommended jobs in information technology, which he said is a "growing sector" in Fort Smith, or in healthcare. He also said Western Arkansas Planning and Development District and Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce officials have been proactive with workforce initiatives those on unemployment can use.

He said this proactivity will help once the unemployment benefits end – even if those in this situation aren’t used to taking these kinds of leaps.

"There’s plenty of classes online people can take, a lot of recourses. Learn a new knowledge base," he said. "Use this time to start prepping resumes and looking to get back into the job market and determining what the next opportunity can be."