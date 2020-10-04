It has been 42 years since Anthony Ross Allen was last seen. To this day the case remains unsolved.

Allen was a sophomore at Southside High School in Fort Smith when he went missing. He left his mother’s house to stay with a group of friends in Cedarville, which wasn’t strange for him to do. Typically, when he left home he always came back.

Allen was dropped off at the mall and that was the last time that he was seen. According to the friends he was living with he went to Hartshorne, Okla. to stay with a friend's uncle.

Word of the police looking for Allen reached the friend's uncle where he then asked them to leave. The two boy’s then left for another man’s house, one who was well known for taking in runaways. On an unrelated matter, police paid a visit to this man’s house. According to the police, a boy who matched the description of Allen fled the house through a window with another boy.

At first Allen was classified as a runaway, but the Fort Smith Police Department website lists the case as possible foul play. An earlier report states that FSPD Detective Jeff Taylor has looked over the case and doesn’t find anything that could back that up.

In 1996, a tornado struck the police station in Fort Smith and destroyed the records leaving many details gone from the case. In 2004, at the request of Allen’s family, the case was reopened.

Tony’s mother, Marilyn Allen, claimed that her daughter received a phone call from someone claiming to be Tony. He also told her that he was in Hartshorne. She then attempted to go to Hartshorne to find him, but the search turned unsuccessful.

Today, not much else is known about where Allen may be. In 2018, the Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age progressed photo.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Anthony Ross Allen can call the Fort Smith Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 709-5116.

This article is a part of a continuing series was written in collaboration with the Morgan Nick Foundation in Alma.