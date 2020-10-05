Fort Smith directors on Tuesday evening will vote on the first measure that could allow the possible name change of Albert Pike Avenue.

The resolution to be voted upon Tuesday would adopt a revised policy for naming city buildings, facilities and streets. The section on renaming streets is new in the proposed updated policy.

The proposed updated policy states that street name changes, like facility name changes, "should be subject to the most critical examination due to factors related to commerce, public safety response, cost to the public for implementing the name change, and other economic implications or hardships to property owners along the street that might be associated with changing address designations."

Petitions about the name change would be sent to City Administrator Carl Geffken, who would forward these requests to the Board of Directors. The board would then vote on whether to proceed with the name change, the policy states.

Geffken would also forward the requests to the Engineering and Streets departments, whose personnel would assess how the properties, residences, businesses, intersections and emergency response might be affected.

"Such petitions or requests shall include the names and contract information of all property owners along the street, including an indication as to whether or not they have been contacted about the proposed name change as well as an indication of whether or not they are in favor the change," the updated policy reads.

The board at its Sept. 8 study session discussed updating the policy, which has not been changed since 2002, as it relates to Albert Pike Avenue. The proposed addition to allow the name change of streets states such name changes are "strongly discouraged" but that a change can happen if "it is found that the individual’s personal character is or was such that the continued use of their name for a facility would not be in the best interest of the community."

A Times Record article in June showed Confederate officer Albert Pike prior to the Civil War signed a circular to expel free blacks from Arkansas that said their existence threatened slaveholders. During the war, he was the brigadier general of a troupe of Native American soldiers who scalped Union soldiers while they were still alive at the Battle of Pea Ridge. He is also believed by at least one historian to have written a poem for the Ku Klux Klan.

After the Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education voted to change the name of Albert Pike Elementary School, Ward 2 Director Andre Good challenged his fellow directors to find a way to rename the street.