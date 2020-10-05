The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District is resuming the collection of fees at several day use recreation areas. Fee collections were suspended earlier this year when recreation areas were closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

USACE collects fees at its day use swimming beaches, picnic areas and boat launch ramps. Fees are also collected for camping and for Special Use Permits, which cover events, facilities and group activities. For more information on recreation fees and passes visit https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/pdfs/discount-chart.pdf.

While visiting USACE recreation areas, visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions required and recommended by local, state and federal authorities, to include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC guidance on visiting parks and recreation facilities can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.

Recreation information can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.