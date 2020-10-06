Garland County Habitat for Humanity was started by a group of community-minded individuals who came together to give their neighbors a hand up, not a hand out.

Since the organization’s inception in 1995, the affiliate has continued to grow by leaps and bounds. In 1995, Garland County Habitat for Humanity built an average of 1 house per year. Fast forward 25 years later, the organization is building an average of 8 homes per year and has dedicated 147 houses to deserving families in Garland County.

“It really started with such humble beginnings with 6 to 8 people deciding they just had to do something about affordable housing. It is amazing to start a nonprofit and in 25 years to have accomplished 147 houses, completing between 6 and 8 a year and we’re on track to dedicate our 150th by the end of this year,” said Cindy Wagstaff, executive director.

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to provide decent, affordable housing to deserving families. The organization would not be able to fulfill that mission without its steady crew of volunteers. From a list of a few volunteers in the beginning, Habitat now has new people signing up daily to help their fellow neighbors.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers work day in and day out for one reason only – the future homeowners. The volunteer crew, who build houses year round, know that their hard work and dedication will help a deserving family in need.

“Once the house is done, we extend a 0% mortgage to the family. That percentage is unheard of and we are lending to families that most financial institutions would not grant a loan. This is such an advantage to families that are in a low to moderate income level.

“We make sure that the payment is within 30% of their monthly income. Before these families are granted our loan, they are paying at least 50% of their income on housing alone. Moving to a Habitat home means a great savings to them and helps them build their lives. Their mortgage payments go back into the system to build more houses.

“They’re helping the next generation of home owners. Their monthly payments are lowered, their credit is improving and they are building their own wealth. They move into instant equity as they are paying for the cost of the house, not the value which is greater.

“Now they have the money to buy the healthier food which is usually more expensive. It helps them to afford their health needs. Affordable housing is like a vaccine for life. I’ve seen families come from deplorable conditions to a completely clean house and they’re starting with a clean slate,” said Wagstaff.

Habitat also encompasses 3 ReStores, a building materials and home goods thrift store dedicated to putting its profit back into Habitat for Humanity homes as well as the surrounding community.

“Those stores were a God send too, as they have provided tremendous financial stability and about a third of our funding; mortgages a third of the funding; and the other third is through grants and private donations. The stores are also a resource for our homeowners. All of our homeowners get a discount at the stores. We encourage people who are remodeling, perhaps need to remove kitchen cupboards and appliances. If the appliance is working we will pick it up and if they need cabinets removed, they’ll also remove them and take them away.

“Most resale stores do not take mattresses. ReStores will take clean mattresses if someone is upgrading their bedroom. The mattresses must be in good condition and ReStore sanitizes and follows a strict protocol making them clean and affordable as many people working at minimum wage cannot afford expensive mattresses these days,” Wagstaff said.

The phenomenal success of GCHFH led to its being named the “Volunteer Organization of the Year” in 2000 by the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce and “Non-Profit Organization of the Year” in 2015 and 2018 by the Hot Springs Village Area Chamber of Commerce.

“2020 marks GCHFH’s 25th anniversary. The blessings of this faith based organization with dedicated volunteers and committed support allow the organization to continue to impact the community through affordable housing.

“As Habitat for Humanity celebrates its 25th year, the organization is coming full circle and seeing the fruits of their labor. We now get to witness families make their final mortgage payment, making it an exciting time to be part of Habitat for Humanity,” commented Wagstaff.

GCHFH has homes located throughout Hot Springs in Horizon Village, Patriot Village, Randy Cox Village, Wheatley Village, Belleview Street, Euclid Street, Sanford Street, Rector Street, Shaw Village, Whittington neighborhood, Oma Street, Castleton Street, Garden Street (in the Pleasant Street Historic District), Cones Road, Watt Street, Garland Avenue, and more.

For more information about donating or volunteering go to: https://www.garlandcountyhabitat.org/ or call 501-623-5600.



