Cutting doughnuts, rental homes left in disarray and political signs were among Hot Springs Village Police Department incident reports.

Police received various reports of scams, and a customer who was asked to wear a mask for COVID-19 reportedly damaged a bank's door.



Sept. 13

A Villager told police someone had drafted $510 from his bank account and sent it to a “Maria Fernando” in Colombia. He said scammers had obtained his personal information for 2 separate bank accounts.

A caller at 1:14 p.m. said a “very large boat” in the water at the Balboa docks lacked proper documentation, and said it had the word “Ohio” on the side. Upon arrival, there were no boats at the docks and all others had proper registration displayed.

After a complaint about a political sign, an officer went to an Arias Way home and told the resident of the POA policy on political signs. The man removed the sign from his yard.

An officer responded to the Balboa Spillway at 5:41 after a report of young people jumping off the spillway. The officer was unable to locate anyone jumping or swimming in the spillway area.

A newer model red pickup was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard near the East Gate at 5:41 p.m.

A vehicle was reportedly “cutting doughnuts,” or driving rapidly in circles, at 8:09 p.m. at DeSoto Beach, with 2 other vehicles nearby. An officer saw 3 vehicles leaving the area and followed them to record license plates for investigative purposes, in case there was damage on the beach. Another officer checked the beach and found no damage.

A woman who had been walking a dog on Charnela Lane at 9:14 p.m. said a dark-colored car sped by, almost hitting her. It turned around and sped by again, and she could hear people laughing the 2nd time.

After a report of several people walking down Empinado Way with flashlights around 9:44 p.m., an officer found an urban bowhunter and 3 friends who were attempting to locate a deer. They said they would resume tracking in daylight hours.



Sept. 14

An officer went to Highway 5 near the East Gate after a 1:38 a.m. report of a Saline County Sheriff’s Department unit pursuing a black Chrysler 300 and requesting assistance. A supervisor asked the officer to assist until other agencies could help. The officer joined the pursuit after seeing the vehicles, with speeds ranging from 65 mph to 80 mph in light traffic. Garland County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police successfully deployed spike strips at the intersection of highways 5 and 7, but the Chrysler continued to flee after hitting the spike strip. The latter 2 agencies joined the pursuit, and the officer returned to the Village.

A Villager told police her brother and a woman have been writing unauthorized checks on her mother’s checking account, totaling at least $2,300.

An officer went to Lake Maria Dam at 11:23 a.m. after a report of a white SUV parked on the dam. It was parked halfway down the dam with its driver door and rear hatch opened. The officer told the driver the dam is for authorized vehicles only. The man said he has been fishing in the same spot for years and has never been told that he couldn’t park where he was. The report said at the beginning of the dam by the boat ramp there is a white sign that reads "authorized vehicles only." The fisherman gathered his belongings and moved off of the dam.

At 1:27 p.m. an officer checked on 2 dogs in the bed of a pickup on Balboa Way. The temperature was 81 degrees, and cloudy with a breeze. The 2 dogs were in separate kennels with holes for air. Both the labrador and golden retriever were showing no signs of distress and the truck was parked in the shade.

At 1:52 p.m. a black Volkswagen car reportedly tailgated in Glazier Peau Gate.

At 2:05 p.m. a patroling officer heard what sounded like a single gunshot near Gitano Way and Vega Circle. He checked but was unable to locate the source.

A child was reportedly operating a 4-wheeler on San Fernando Road at 5:19 p.m.

A caller said at 6:40 p.m. that a young male sitting next to a DeSoto Courts tree was wearing gloves and a mask, holding what appeared to be a machine gun. Police searched the area and spoke to several neighbors, but were unable to locate the individual.

A blue Subaru lmpereza was reportedly all over DeSoto Boulevard at 8:05 p.m.



Sept. 15

An officer spoke to an RV owner on Calanas Lane around 8:16 a.m. The driver said she parked the previous afternoon and was leaving at 9 a.m. to get keys to a property she just bought in the Village. The RV was not blocking traffic. The officer told her of the POA’s RV policy.

A motorcyclist said a woman walking a dog in the Fresno Road area at 9:58 a.m. lacked control of her dog, and it ran after his bike.

A Villager who searched online for a landscaper signed a contract with a tree service, paying $60 for a “home adviser fee” and $200 prepayment for work. The company was due to start on Sept. 13, but workers never came back to the residence and no work was completed.

After a report of a suspicious pickup truck, a worker with his leg wrapped for an injury said he had to wait in the pickup for extended times because of the injury.

A black 4-door vehicle with Texas plates reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 12:03 p.m. and drove to Balboa Beach. It could not be located in the area.



Sept. 16

A northbound Ford pickup driven at a high rate of speed truck collided with the Balboa Dam guard rail on Ponce de Leon Drive at 4:20 a.m. The driver was evaluated by LifeNet, but refused any further treatment. It had an estimated $40,000 damage to the front end, driver's side and undercarriage. The guardrail had an estimated $300 damage.

A large black-and-white dog crossed Minorca Road, near DeSoto Boulevard, around 7:40 a.m. It appeared to be chasing game and would not stop for the officer.

Two dogs were reported loose on Valencia Way around 8:20 a.m. An officer saw both, caught 1 and took it to the animal shelter.

A white SUV reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 11:07 a.m. and drove to the Magellan Drive area.

An officer and an animal control officer went to a Sierra Drive rental home, where evicted tenants had left it in disarray. A dead cat in the carport was removed. A young woman and 2 males had an appointment to remove belongings, but failed to show up for more than an hour after the appointed time. The complainant said they later showed up and wanted their belongings, but the complainant told them they were no longer welcome at the home, and to leave. The complainant feared they would try to force entry.

A Villager reported a caller got him to buy $540-worth of eBay gift cards for a satellite TV service. They tried to tell him the cards did not work, and to buy more. They were also remotely manipulating his TV.

An officer drove to Arias Way after a report of a political sign violating POA policy, but he found no sign. The home appeared to be vacant.

An officer caught a bat inside a Sorpresa Way home, and held it for animal control to submit it for disease testing.



Sept. 17

After a report of suspicious activity at 7:35 a.m. at Lazo Place, and officer found workers replacing a rusted water tank.

An officer spoke to a Trenza Lane dog owner about a barking dog. He received a copy of the Garland County animal ordinance.

At 9:16 a.m. an officer went to Promesa Place after a complaint of loud music at a construction site. All was quiet, but a worker said they had been playing music earlier, and would keep it turned down.

At 12:01 p.m. Regions Bank, 696 DeSoto Blvd., said a customer broke the front entrance door after becoming frustrated by Region Bank’s COVID-19 mask policy. The man came in to cash a check, and was asked to take a few steps back toward the front door while an employee retrieved a complimentary mask for him to wear. Witnesses said the man became irate and stormed out of the building, aggressively pushing the sliding door with both hands, causing the door to come off track. He and a female driver left. He was described as about 200 lbs, with brown medium-length hair, about 5'-8" tall, and about age 50.

A Villager received an unsolicited package, and asked police to examine it. It held waterproof sealant, and it was later learned the employee’s husband had ordered the sealant.

A Villager said her vehicle was damaged while she was parked at the Veterans’ Memorial around 9:30-10 a.m. Sept. 15. She saw 2 trucks with trailers, but is unsure if 1 of them hit it. Damage: $300. Asked why it took her 2 days to file a report, she said she had appointments to go to on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A moving van on Perralena Way moved after a school bus was unable to pass.

An urban deer hunter was told the area of Saldana Way and Jaguar Circle is off limits to hunting. He said he was unaware, and would remove his tree stands and no longer hunt there.



