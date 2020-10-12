On Friday night, Fountain Lake School District crowned Skylar Faulkner as the 2020 Homecoming Queen.

Faulkner is the daughter of Leslie Faulkner. She is active in the Special Olympics, swimming, basketball, volleyball, and track and field.

She has participated in the Polar Plunge 4 times. She has been involved in I Can Dance for 11 years, and Miracle League Baseball, as well as being a contestant in A Very Special Pageant, and a volunteer for the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk.

Her favorite high school memory is cheering at basketball and football games and dancing in the stands.

After high school, Faulkner plans to further her education through the Project Search Program at CHI, and by taking adult education classes at Abilities Unlimited.