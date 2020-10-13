The Hot Springs Village Employee Benefit Fund participated in the Community Fair sponsored by the HSV Property Owners’ Association. The fair is an activity of the Hot Springs Village 50th Anniversary celebration and marks the 21st year for the VEBF.

VEBF kicked off its 2020 fundraising campaign with a booth to distribute information and a chance to win a hand-turned wooden bowl donated by Bob Christians. HSV resident Keith Goudy took home the beautiful bowl.

The VEBF hopes to educate HSV residents about the VEBF and heighten awareness of the VEBF’s work. A committee of 9 works throughout the year seeking donations for a monetary gift for hourly POA employees during the Christmas season. Any donation made to the VEBF benefits full and part-time employees of the POA.

A percentage of all proceeds are placed into a Crisis Fund for employees with a specific need.

A priority in 2020 is reaching out to more HSV locals. The need is greater this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial challenges it’s generated for many of the employees who work diligently to keep our Village functioning and beautiful.

New marketing efforts include a revamped rack card/pamphlet, recurrent advertising in the Hot Springs Village Voice and regular radio spots with KVRE radio.

VEBF president DC Reed is excited about the upcoming fundraising efforts and the increasing visibility of the committee “Learn more about the Village Employee Benefit Fund at our website, VEBF.org. We hope every homeowner visits and registers for our E-blast newsletter which makes them eligible to win our monthly dinner gift certificate.

Reed proposes. “September’s winner is John Stettinius. You could be the October winner.”

www.VEBF.org explaisn how the VEBF operates and donation options. A Facebook page (Facebook.com.VEBFund) offers up-to-date information and pictures surrounding VEBF activities. Villagers can register to receive a monthly VEBF email newsletter for free prizes and POA employee profiles.

To simplify the donation process the VEBF accepts most major credit cards, PayPal and cash. Checks may be written to Village Employees Benefit Fund, PO Box 8503, Hot Springs Village, AR 71910.