Hot Springs Village resident Judy Bowers, the Libertarian nominee for Arkansas House District 22, lists action she hopes to take in the state House.

From her campaign website:

“As a retired health care professional I will work to remove regulatory roadblocks to individualized care.”

“I will work to allow free market competition in which everyone benefits.”

“I will work to decriminalize victimless crimes; prisons should help reform, not just punish.”

Judy Bowers is a retired registered nurse. Since retiring in 2013, she has become certified to teach specialized quilting techniques.

She has a business teaching, lecturing, and consulting regionally. In both careers, communication is key to success. The ability to work with people from all walks of life, even in very stressful situations, has been the cornerstone of her accomplishments, she says, adding that she has always helped people, and serving as state representative is another way to give back to people what has so generously been given to her.

She has a BA in psychology and a BS in nursing. Bowers worked as RN at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, until retiring in 2013. Judy was active in multi-campus professional committees as a float team RN. She was a leader in employee representation, including lobbying at the state legislature, her website says.

After retiring and moving to the Village, she created a small business as a certified instructor of specialized quilting techniques. She teaches regionally including lectures, retreats and classes.

Motorcycling with her husband keeps her outdoors. She has helped with bell ringing for the Salvation Army. She helps with numerous volunteer activities using quilting skills. She is a member of the National Rifle Association and has a concealed-carry permit.

Here is her platform from her campaign website. Emphasis on the word “scientists” is from her website.

Health care: “We are on a disastrous path toward a totally socialized medical system. Let’s avoid catastrophe and move toward a consumer-driven, competitive health care system. Health savings accounts would be the cornerstone of implementation.”

“Closing our economy for a disease (COVID-19) that has a low death rate is poor planning by the ruling class. Appropriate safety behaviors can be taught to the public. Fear-mongering by ‘scientists’ is political, not proper management of a pandemic.”

Free-market solutions: ​”What made America great? The most productive nation in the history of the world. The greatest poverty eradication program in history! It wasn’t Donald J. Trump, Republicans or Democrats. It was capitalism. Commerce should be mutually beneficial exchanges of goods and services without government interference. Deregulate business. And lower taxes. After all, Arkansas is the highest-taxed state in the South-Central region.”

Education: “As a society we have decided to collect tax dollars to educate children. Some students do best in a public school setting. Others do better with self study, or need to do virtual for health reasons (i.e.: COVID-19 issues). Other students do better in charter or private settings. Adopt school choice. It’s the remedy for poor-performing schools. The money must follow the student.”​

End victimless crime: “It’s long overdue. The war on drugs has worked about as well as alcohol prohibition did in the 1920s. Too many crimes are personal choice, not harming anyone else, plus the consequent arrests clog our courts, corrupt law enforcement, support inner-city gangs, kill people in “no-knock” invasions, hype racial tension and boom the police-court-lawyer-prison industry. Instead of counterproductive laws against recreational drugs, persuade people to avoid them because they destroy their users’ minds, health and families.”

Supporting the campaign: “The Bowers for District 22 committee seeks volunteers and donations to support our effort. Contact us to donate time, money, or discuss legislative issues of concern.”

See Facebook: Bowers for District 22, or email: BowersforDistrict22@out look.com. Financial support can be given on the following link:

https://donorbox.org/bowers-for-district-22.