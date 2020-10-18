The CALL is hosting its first ever Movie for a Mission, a drive-in movie fundraiser. The event is being sponsored by local individuals and businesses and all proceeds will benefit The CALL’s work of recruiting, training and supporting foster and adoptive homes.

Crawford and Sebastian counties continue to see a steady number of children and youth in foster care. Approximately 630 children and youth are currently in care. With only 138 homes to care for them, roughly half are placed outside of their home county. This creates many problems for Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) staff, foster parents and the children themselves. This is one reason The CALL’s work to recruit and train new foster families is crucial.

"Keeping children in their home county provides stability for that child and allows them to maintain any connections they have, such as a coach or teacher," said Emily Treadaway, county coordinator. "It’s not only beneficial for the child and their family but also our DCFS workers who sometimes spend 3-4 hours traveling to pick up a child and take them to a visit or court appointment."

The CALL provides training and support at no cost to foster families, the state or local governments. Their main source of income comes from fundraising events such as Movie for a Mission.

Their banquet, usually held in the fall, provides a large portion of their yearly income. Treadaway says, "With COVID and distancing requirements, we didn’t want to put anyone at risk but we must continue to fundraise. We had a great idea from another The CALL affiliate, to host this drive-in movie which allows families to stay in their own vehicles, enjoy a movie and support a great cause."

Movie for a Mission will take place Friday, Oct. 23, at Grace Community Church in Fort Smith. Tickets to the event are free and an opportunity to donate will be extended during the event. The option to purchase a meal from Art’s BBQ will be offered to those registering. Meals will be boxed individually and served before the movie starts. Meals will be $30 for adults and $20 for children, and includes a donation to The CALL.

"The movie begins at sundown and dinner service starts at 6 p.m.," said Treadaway. "We have a fun Halloween-type movie planned that all the 80s and 90s parents will love."

Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. To learn more about The CALL, visit TheCALLinArkansas.org or on their Facebook page. Donations may be made by texting Movie20 to 41444.