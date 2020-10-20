LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Monday hit a new record for number of people hospitalized because of the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Department of Health reported 41 more people hospitalized because of COVID-19, bringing its total number to 613. Ten more people died, bringing the state's total fatalities to 1,714.

The state's new cases, however, dropped from the previous day. The state's probable and confirmed cases rose by 531 to 99,597. A day earlier, the state reported 644 new total cases. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Arkansas ranks 13th in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he remained hopeful that cases would stay low through the week.

"Let's stay vigilant, and while cases usually go up in the next four days, let's remember that it is up to each of us to do our part to help slow this virus and protect ourselves, our family, and our neighbors," Hutchinson said in a statement.