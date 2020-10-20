“We are so pleased and so grateful to all the people who have donated items for our yearly No Fleas Market,” said Beverly Fitzpatrick, volunteer and market organizer.

“All sales from these donations support the Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League and what is not sold today is certainly not wasted. Jackson House will be picking up anything that is not sold and blankets and towels will be taken to the Humane Society of the Delta,”she said.

“With over 300 dogs needing care and adoption, we are also trying to support St. Helena’s Humane Society,” said Darlene Whitwell, HSV volunteer and former resident of St. Helena. She said the shelter has no air conditioning, no heating and no revenue from the city, so HSV’s AWL will be taking unsold linens and pet bowls to them. “We’re so proud of HSV’s support and we’ll share some of these unsold linens to help their animals.”

Hundreds of donations were made ranging from household items, collectibles, seasonal decorations, framed art, lamps, tools, jewelry, kitchen and bath linens, rugs and pet supplies. Social distancing was enforced and masks were required.

Nancy Harlan, AWL publicity chair said, “Through the generous donations and purchases of our supportive neighbors, AWL netted more than $5,300 – record earnings for the ‘No Fleas’ Flea Market. - and all proceeds will go directly to care for the AWL’s homeless pets.

"Since AWL is an all-volunteer rescue, we depend completely upon the generosity of our supporters. We are especially grateful since we have not had a big fundraiser during these pandemic restrictions. The donors, the shoppers, and the AWL volunteers were the key to this success. AWL is thankful to live in such a caring community.”

The HSV Animal Welfare League is an all volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works with the HSV Property Owners Association to rescue, vet and find homes for all adoptable cats and dogs coming in through POA intake.

AWL has no paid staff and appreciates all the hard work by animal control officers. AWL pays for food, veterinary expenses and litter for all animals in their shelter.

The organization depends solely on donations, memberships and grants. For more information go to https://hsvawl.org/.



