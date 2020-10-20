Will a COVID-19 stimulus deal be struck by Tuesday?

The clock is ticking for Democrats and Republicans to reach a COVID-19 stimulus deal after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for both sides to come together to restore urgently-needed benefits before Election Day. Both sides are struggling to cut a deal just two weeks before the election, with Democrats and Republicans hundreds of billions of dollars apart in their proposals and unable to resolve major policy differences on COVID-19 testing, child tax credit provisions, and funding for state and local governments. Congress last passed a comprehensive package in March, and many of the package’s provisions have since lapsed. The federal boost to unemployment benefits ran out in July, airline assistance expired in October, and Americans weathering an economic recession eagerly await another round of stimulus checks.

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump to campaign in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump will appear at Erie International Airport in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, where he's expected to be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump in her first appearance at a campaign event outside of the Republican National Convention since 2019. Trump's visit comes with just two weeks until Election Day as candidates from both tickets and their surrogates crisscross the all-important battleground. At stake is Pennsylvania's 20 Electoral College votes, which Trump won four years ago. Polls continue to show a tightening race. A Realclearpolitics.com average of polls gives former Vice President Joe Biden a 49.2% to 44.8% lead over Trump, or 4.4 points, compared to a 7.1-point margin in Biden's favor 10 days ago. Melania Trump recently announced that she has recovered from her bout with COVID-19, which also afflicted President Trump and the couple’s 14-year-old son, Barron.

We're not quite done with hurricane season

Tropical Storm Epsilon, the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, spun up hundreds of miles southeast of Bermuda, and forecasters say it'll begin to move on Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, Epsilon had maximum sustained winds near 45 mph and was located about 730 miles southeast of Bermuda. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the storm is forecast to approach Bermuda as a hurricane later this week. Another area to watch is in the southwestern Caribbean, where models have been trying to figure out whether a broad area of low pressure could form this week. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 20% chance of development over five days. The next name on the storm list is Zeta.

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Epsilon shows it approaching Bermuda as a hurricane later this week.

Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays square off as World Series begins

The two best teams in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, square off as the World Series begins Tuesday night at – due to the pandemic – the brand new and neutral site Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (8:09 p.m. ET, Fox). The Dodgers are National League champions for the third time in four years following a 3-1 NLCS comeback against the Braves, but are still seeking their first World Series championship since 1988. The Rays, making their second World Series appearance in franchise history after fighting off the Houston Astros in the ALCS, have never won the championship since their founding in 1998.

A meteor shower's coming to a sky near you

If skies are clear late Tuesday night, look skyward: You might catch a glimpse of the Orionids at the peak of the best and brightest meteor shower of the fall. The meteors will streak eastward and will be visible from anywhere on Earth, with as many as 20 to 25 zipping by per hour. The best time to view the shower is after midnight – when the constellation Orion begins to rise above the horizon – until the first light of dawn in the early hours of Wednesday, when Orion stands at its highest above the southern horizon. For your best bet at seeing some, try to avoid light pollution and don't use binoculars or telescopes. In other space news, the U.S. takes its first crack on Tuesday at collecting asteroid samples for return to Earth, a feat accomplished so far only by Japan. NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the treacherous, boulder-packed surface of the asteroid Bennu and snatch a handful of rubble with its robot arm. Any collected samples won’t reach Earth until 2023.