Sunday, Oct. 11, was a special day at Village United Methodist Church. Not only did the church have their first indoor service in 7 months, but it was also Pastor Appreciation Day.

Jim Faurot, chairman of the Staff-Parish Relations Committee, presented Senior Pastor Chris Hemund with a sack full of cards from church members and a special gift from the SPRC.

Hemund expressed his sincere thanks for all the cards, including the many he had received at home, and spoke of his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as senior pastor of VUMC.

The church currently has 3 services on Sunday: a 9 a.m. indoor service, a 10 a.m. outdoor service on the north lawn, and an 11 a.m. livestream service.

Reservations are required for the 9 and 10 o’clock services and can be made on the church website, www.villageumc.net. The church is located at 200 Carmona Road.



