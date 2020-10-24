State Representative District 82 candidates include retired Arkansas Adjutant General Mark Berry and political newcomer Gwen Ford Faulkenberry.

District 82 contains parts of Crawford, Franklin and Madison counties and is currently represented by state Rep. Sarah Capp, R-Ozark. Capp announced in September 2019 she would not seek re-election because she is running for State District Court Judge, District 7, which includes Franklin and Johnson Counties.

Berry is a retired Air Force general and now a Republican political candidate who wants to decrease burdens on business owners, foster pro-life advocacy and retain Second Amendment freedoms.

Faulkenberry is a teacher, and a "classic Democrat" who does not agree with everything on the national Democratic platform. She accepted the request to run on the Arkansas Democratic ticket to improve education opportunities for her district.

Mark Berry

Retired Gen. Berry, a Booneville native, enlisted in the Air Force at age 18. With more than 21 years active duty and 24 years with the Air National Guard, he rose through the ranks to become a lieutenant general and was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2015 as director of the Arkansas Military Department and Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard.

"My entire adult life has been spent in defense of our great country. I have received strong encouragement from state and local officials to consider running for state representative," said Berry. "After much prayer and consideration, I have determined this call, to continue public service, is a call I must answer. Our shared conservative values that we hold so close in District 82 are under attack. We need leadership that will have the strength of conviction and conscience to defend those values."

Berry is proud of his conservative values and says that these values will be consistent when it comes to legislation. He is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and is also a pro-life advocate.

Berry says that District 82 is great for future job growth. "We cannot grow our communities without growing jobs and meaningful competitive employment opportunities," Berry said. "Towards this end, I will vote to stop burdensome regulations that hinder job growth."

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry

Faulkenberry, an Ozark native, says that she never thought she would get into politics. She is a teacher, author and mother to four children. She was approached and asked to run in the state representative race. She said it was a surprise to her because she had no political background.

"They said something that really resonated with me," said Faulkenberry. "They said that it’s exactly what they wanted."

Faulkenberry is running as a Democrat, even though she sees herself as more of a "classic Democrat." She says that she doesn’t agree with everything in the national Democratic platform, but she says those who support her wanted someone who could "be themselves."

Faulkenberry says that the biggest distinction between her and Berry is that she has grown up in the district and she knows the people. "I have the perspective of a rural person," she said, noting that support of education is one of her largest platforms. "Public schools in Arkansas, especially rural ones like in my district, are under pressure by outside interests. Public schools serve everyone, not just those who are high performers, or whose families can afford special treatment. We need a strong defender and as a teacher and mother of kids in public school, I am ready to take that on."

Faulkenberry expressed that the schools are the "heartbeat" of the district. "It's for my kids, my students, and everyone's kids," she said of her candidacy.