According to the Sebastian County Clerk’s office, 28,869 people have early voted as of Friday afternoon, with two and a half days remaining in the early voting period.

The number as of Friday afternoon was near the total early vote count in the last presidential election of 2016. That total early vote count was 29,188.

In Sebastian County, the total number of people who voted in 2016 was 44,929, making the early votes for 2020 as of Friday afternoon just over 64% of the total in the last presidential election.

Also as of Friday afternoon, there were approximately 3,800 absentee ballots received. These will be processed on Election Day.

The busiest early voting location is the Ben Geren Regional Park tornado shelter with 7,649 people casting their vote since early voting began last week. Creekmore Park and Greenwood City Hall are the next two busiest with 6,444 and 5,909 votes being cast at the respective locations.

Polling locations will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2., for the final day of early voting. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Sebastian County early voting locations:

— Sebastian County Courthouse — Room G8 — 35 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith

— Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds — 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood

— Elm Grove Community Center — 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith

— Rye Hill Baptist Church — 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith

— Creekmore Community Center — 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith

— Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter — 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith

Additional Sebastian County voting locations open Election Day, Nov. 3

— Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith

— American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd., Fort Smith

— St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith

— Elm Grove Community Center, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith

— Creekmore Park Rec Building, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith

— St. Bartholomew Episcopal, 2701 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith

— St. John Episcopal Church, 215 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith

— Nelson-Hall Beckman Center, 2100 N. 31st St., Fort Smith

— Windsor Library, 4701 Windsor Dr., Fort Smith

— Ramsey JH Tornado Shelter, 3201 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith

— Orr Elem School Tornado Shelter, 3609 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith

— Southside Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith

— Forefront Church (formerly Fianna Baptist), 10300 Jenny Lind, Fort Smith

— East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Rd., Fort Smith

— Cliff Terrace Church, 3301 S. 66th St., Fort Smith

— Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St, Barling,

— Rye Hill Baptist, 11512 Old Hwy 71 S., Fort Smith

— Grace Lutheran Church, Highway 71 S., Greenwood

— Lavaca First Baptist Church, 100 W Main St., Lavaca

— Cornerstone Freewill Baptist, 29201 AR-22, Charleston

— Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E Knoxville St, Greenwood

— Hackett Fire Dept., 205 Hwy 10 SW, Hackett

— Huntington City Hall, 223 E. Broadway, Huntington

— Hartford Fire Center, 201 S. Broadway, Hartford

— Midland City Hall, 204 N. 3rd St., Midland

— Bonanza Assembly of God, 701 McConnell St., Bonanza

— First Southern Baptist Central City, 12 W. Central Ave., Central City

— Witcherville Community Bldg., 18 Buckner Way, Huntington

— Milltown-Washburn Fire Dept., 6573 E. Hwy 252, Greenwood

— Mansfield City Hall, 200 N. Sebascott St., Mansfield