A burglary suspect wearing a trash bag for a shirt at Village Inn, Highway 7, ran around the building when police arrived after a 1:58 p.m. call on Oct. 4.

Officers pursued on foot in different directions around the building. Suspect Zackary Charles Johnson, 37, and officers converged at the northwest corner. Johnson had a paper sign taped to his chest that read "closed for COVID."

Johnson initially did not comply but then lay on the ground as directed and placed his hands behind his back for handcuffing. But after a cuff was placed on his left wrist the suspect jerked and attempted to break free. During the struggle, Johnson ended up with an officer’s bodycam in his mouth and the officer’s sunglasses in his hand, which he broke.

The report said Johnson continued to break portions of the remainder of the glasses while simultaneously telling officers he was sorry. The frames of the glasses had to be pried from the suspect’s hands later in the arrest.

Continuing to kick and trying to pull away, both officers drew Tasers and ordered Johnson to comply. He then was placed in handcuffs. During a search, a “laundry” sign and doorbell taken from the lobby’s entry were found.

Garland County Sheriff’s Department later arrived and took control of the scene. LifeNet came to check a small scratch on Johnson’s left elbow, which apparently occurred during the struggle.

One officer also received minor scratches to his hands and knees during the result of the struggle.

The sheriff’s department took Johnson to Garland County jail, where he was charged with theft of property, criminal mischief, and refusal to submit to arrest.

Johnson pleaded not guilty on Oct. 5. District Judge Ralph Ohm issued a no-contact order for Jonson to stay away from Village Inn.

He was released on a $2,000 bond on Oct. 16.