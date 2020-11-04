Except for one technical difficulty, Sebastian County election workers on Tuesday night counted all the ballots cast without issues.

County election workers counted the 46,987 early, absentee and day-of votes for the Tuesday general election by 10 p.m. – roughly an hour later than the votes are usually counted. Election Coordinator Meghan Hassler said the amount of data on sticks that held early voting reels caused difficulty in the counting process, which pushed the final tally back later than normal.

This, and two voters accused of electioneering at the polls were taken care of without further complications on Election Day in the county.

Hassler said election workers "had a really hard time" pulling back the tapes on the early voting sticks because of the amount of data on them. This, she said, was attributed to the number of early voters, including a spike in the first week of early voting before inclimate weather hit the region the second week.

"The Friday and Monday before Election Day are usually our biggest days for voting, and they weren’t this time. Really, Election Day was, by our measure, low," Hassler said.

That, and Arkansas’ rule that the polls don’t close until 7:30 p.m., led to local election results coming in later than expected as the nation continued to watch a presidential race that on Wednesday still wasn’t resolved.

"There wasn’t anything wrong, it just took a while," Hassler said.

Hassler said she witnessed one of the two reported electioneering incidents Tuesday at the East Side Baptist Church polling site, in which a man was asked to turn his T-shirt and mask inside out if he was to remain in the building. The Times Record witnessed another man who on Tuesday morning was asked not to wear his "Trump" shirt in the Creekmore Community Center polling site.

Both incidents occurred before 10 a.m. on Election Day.

"They wear their stuff, and they don’t realize you’re not supposed to wear it to the polls. Usually, they oblige," Hassler said. "It wasn’t a rampant thing that got back to me, and if it was, people obliged and did like they were supposed to."

The results

• United States President Donald Trump coasted to victory in Arkansas with 62.55% of the vote, earning the state’s six electoral votes. However, Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were neck-and-neck for electoral votes on Wednesday as the ballots battleground states including Michigan and Pennsylvania were not yet fully counted.

• U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton was re-elected to a second six-year turn as Arkansas’ senator in the Upper House; however, Libertarian challenger Ricky Dale Harrington secured over 32% of the state’s votes. Harrington’s vote percentage was unprecedented for a Libertarian candidate in Arkansas. He earned the total after he was the lone participant in an Arkansas PBS debate in October, which Cotton skipped to campaign for candidates in other states.

• U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, won 64.45% of the vote to return to the House of Representatives. Democrat Celeste Williams earned 31.65%; Libertarian Michael J. Kalagias earned 3.91%.

• District 77 state Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, and District 76 state Rep. Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith, each secured about 70% of the votes in their districts to return to the Arkansas legislature in 2021. Boyd was opposed by Libertarian Stephen Edwards; Crawford, by Democrat Caleb Harwell.

• Attorney Greg Magness won 60.56% of votes in the Division VI Sebastian County Circuit Judge runoff election between him and Public Defender Rita Howard Watkins to secure the judgeship. He will succeed Judge James O. Cox in 2021.

• Lorrie Glidewell Runion, Rebekah Schwartz, Linda Willsey Murry and Jim Medley won majority votes to take office as Sebastian County Justices of the Peace.

• Arkansas Issue 1, which permanently devotes a 0.5% sales tax to fixing and maintaining roads in the state, passed with 55.3% of the state vote.

• A 0.25% county tax to support the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith failed by more than 6,000 votes, or roughly 13%.

• Arkansas Issue 2, which changed term limits to unlimited 12-year terms with four-year breaks, passed with 55.3% of the vote. Issue 3, which shortened the deadline and increased the number of counties required for approval for grassroots organizations to get items on a ballot, was defeated with 55.9% opposed.