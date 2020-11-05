OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it is searching for a man for questioning about a nearly decade old slaying.

The unidentified man is not a suspect or person of interest in the 2011 death of 19-year-old Carina Saunders, but is wanted for questioning because he was seen in the area at the time of her death, according to an OSBI news release Tuesday.

Saunders' dismembered body was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in the Oklahoma City suburb of Bethany. Two men were initially arrested in the case, but charges were later dropped after the OSBI took over the investigation and no other charges have been filed.

Saunder's case is among 52 in a deck of playing cards that feature unsolved Oklahoma cases and are being sold to state prison inmates in an effort to solve those cases.

A $10,000 reward is offered for information in the case.