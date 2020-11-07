Thursday was a busy day for U.S. Sen. John Boozman, who traveled across the region to visit with schools and discuss what they need to succeed.

Fort Smith was the third and final stop for Boozman on Thursday. The senator spoke about his Fort Smith roots, having grown up in the area and gone to Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS).

Greenwood Superintendent John Ciesla joined the conference by phone while FSPS Superintendent Doug Brubaker was present with other members of FSPS administration.

Boozman started the conversation by asking the status of virtual school and what percentage of students were enrolled in that option as well as asking if there were students returning to in-class instruction.

According to Brubaker, approximately 20% of FSPS students are currently enrolled in the virtual option and the majority of students that are returning to in-class instruction are the elementary-aged kids. Ciesla stated that approximately 15% of Greenwood students are enrolled in the the virtual option and agreed that elementary-aged students are the ones returning to in-class learning.

Ciesla added that high school students were primarily online due to concern about missing extracurricular activities due to coming into close contact at in-class instruction and having to quarantine.

Brubaker informed the senator of the purchasing of a machine to produce disinfectant spray for the misters that clean the classrooms and the ability to supply that to surrounding school districts. FSPS has also purchased devices and hotspots with CARES Act funding in order to enable students to have access to internet and online learning at home.

"If you aren’t wired, you simply aren’t going to grow," said Boozman in response to the hotspot purchases.

FSPS CFO Charles Warren addressed the issue of school meals in the spring when there were three months of lost revenue since the school system had to purchase disposable containers for the Grab-and-Go lunches that were made available when schools went online in the spring.

Warren stated that 72% of FSPS students are on free or reduced lunches and, while the ruling that allowed all students to get free lunch was helpful to get kids meals, it took away the incentive for parents to fill out the paperwork necessary for students to receive these lunches otherwise. This paperwork is necessary for an accurate representation of the needs of the children in the school system.

Another concern Warren expressed was that of child nutrition workers needing to quarantine and there not being substitutes qualified to fill those spots.

Boozman stated that he knows there is not a one-size-fits-all solution for schools in Arkansas, but he also noted that nutrition was a unifying theme in several districts. His hope for traveling across the state is to see what individual districts of all sizes need in order to do well.