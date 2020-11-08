When Barling Elementary fifth grader Legend Turpin found out that kids participating in Shop with a Cop would only get $30 each, he knew he had to do something.

Turpin’s mother, Montana Jennings, is the president of the Barling Elementary PTA and shared the concern with her son who decided to take action.

At the beginning of October, Turpin chose to set up a lemonade stand to raise funds for the Barling Police Department so that the kids participating in Shop with a Cop will have more money to spend on their family. On the suggestion of his mom, Turpin decided to sell cookies as well.

"If I only had $30 to buy stuff for my (family), I wouldn’t be able to get very much," said Turpin.

Shop with a Cop is a national program that partners with schools and social services to help kids who are less fortunate to be able to buy Christmas gifts for their families and experience a great Christmas.

In the four weeks since he started, Turpin has raised $1,257.75 for the program. Turpin is accepting donations on top of his proceeds from the lemonade and cookies.

In addition to his lemonade stand, Turpin has held a POUND workout in his driveway and intends to hold another one on Saturday.

Turpin does not have a set goal for the amount he wants to raise, but he is hoping to raise as much as possible for kids who participate in Shop with a Cop to have somewhat of a normal Christmas.

Turpin will be holding his lemonade stand on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. until the week of Thanksgiving. The stand is located at the cul-de-sac on Denali Way in Barling.