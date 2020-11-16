HOT SPRINGS – The National Park College (NPC) Helping Hawks Food Pantry announced their executive committee for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Steven Morgan has been elected to serve as president. Morgan is a member of NPC's Honors Program. Ronni Denham will serve as secretary. Shebra Nix will fill the role of student-at-large. Jessica Fox was elected as the vice president of logistics. Denham, Nix and Fox are all students in the Respiratory Therapy program.

The Helping Hawks Food Pantry is a student-led organization that helps students, staff and faculty fight food insecurity. The food pantry is open Monday through Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Frederick Dierks building.

“I decided to become involved in the food pantry because recent events have launched a lot of people into economic insecurity. Everybody needs help every now and then, and it is nice to know that I am helping people spend less time worrying about feeding their family and spend more time educating themselves toward a better future,” said Morgan.

Dunham said, “Helping others might not change the world, but it could change the whole world for one person. I have always loved that quote. It is a firm reminder to be kind to others. A smile, a compliment, whatever it may be, could lift the spirits of another. Although being on the food pantry committee may not be the biggest contribution to my fellow classmates, it is my way of giving back and helping others. I am very thankful for the opportunity and I cannot wait to see all the good that comes out of this experience.”