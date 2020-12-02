Amelia Lisowe, 10, of Benton, competed as Little Miss of the Natural State in American Pageants Nov. 28 finals held in Atlanta, Georgia. Lisowe came home with the top talent award and 1st runner up for the title of Little Miss of America.

Lisowe was named one of 5 merit finalists for the 7-9-year-old Little Miss age group. Contestants participated in judge's interviews, photo shoots, rehearsals, luncheons, and were treated to themed parties throughout the week. Lisowe won the talent competition not only for the junior level age division, but the overall talent award for the pageant. She competed against contestants from ages 7-29 to win the honor.

American Pageants was founded in 1983 as the Miss Teen of American program to put an accent on achievement in young women. In 2017 the organization expanded to include other age groups.