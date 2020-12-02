The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays December 13th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., live-streamed from the Robinson Center. Concert information and the stream are available at www.ArkansasSymphony.org/home2020.

The ASO will perform holiday favorites like “O Holy Night” and “Sleigh Ride,” along with winter-themed orchestral works like “Winter” from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, featuring concertmaster Kiril Laskarov. Broadway singer and Little Rock native, Laura Leigh Turner is the featured vocal soloist on The First Noel and The Light in the Piazza.

ASO invites patrons to view the live-streamed performance from the comfort and safety of their own home. The free-to-the-public performance will be available to watch at ArkansasSymphony.org/home2020, and it will remain available to watch for two weeks after the initial performance. ASO is working closely with the Department of Health and LRCVB to comply with all guidelines for social distancing, screening testing, and contact tracing to ensure the safety of the musicians and support staff for the concert.