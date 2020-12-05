One good way to measure the pace of growth within Hot Springs Village is monitoring the size of the agenda in a Hot Springs Village Architectural Control Committee meeting. Six new homes were approved for 1 Campeon Circle, 8 Fletante Way, 21 Oviedo Way, 3 Quedo Place, and 22 and 23 Siega Lane. The number of new homes being built in 2020 equals 79, with 15 more applications pending.

The ACC approved a request for the first phase of commercial development on Cortez Beach. A two-story garage is the first step of the build out. An architectural drawing was submitted with additional construction information. The structure features two RV size garage doors and a metal roof. A glass transom-type window runs the length of the upper story living quarters.

Tucker Omohundro, the ACC’s board member liaison gave a brief synopsis of the last property owner’s association board meeting and touched on the subject of raising assessment fees.

There was no POA staff member report.

A 21 point agenda included 2 docks, 2 decks, 2 sea walls and 3 landscaping plans.

A carport/drive at 1 Soga Place is placed on hold for additional information and drawings.

Landscaping at 23 Excelso Way includes the construction of a fire pit. The homeowner is urged to notify the HSV fire department for an on-site inspection.

The HSV Townhouse Association needs to OK 2 new seawalls at 35 and 37 Calanas Lane and an 8 foot by 28 foot boat dock at 36 Lequita Place. The ACC sees no problem with the requests.

A carport/drive at 1 Soga Place drew much discussion. There were concerns about the roofline and an issue with the location of a gravel drive so close to the grinder box. It was decided to deny the request for a circular drive and put the remainder of the hold until more details about the roof and ceiling design. If the information is received between meetings the application can be approved by email.

A home at 7 Sabadell Lane was denied as submitted due to confusion about the type of fencing and how it will connect with a pre-existing fence.

An application for a deck at 16 Fiero Way was approved with a variance allowing the deck to fall 18 inches into the second set back.

During the guest comment portion of the meeting Lewis Ake approached the ACC with a question regarding his neighbor cutting limbs off trees in his yard. Ake learned his problem is not related to the ACC. He was advised the matter may be civil in nature and he might file a criminal complaint with the Hot Springs Village police department.

The ACC meets again on December 17, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in the Ouachita Room of the Ponce de Leon Center. The public is encouraged and invited to attend.