The Truckload Carriers Association has named ABF Freight’s Josh Elmore, from Lincolnton, N.C., a Highway Angel for stopping to help a driver after his vehicle collided with a dump truck.

ABF Freight is based in Fort Smith.

It was a beautiful summer morning and Josh Elmore was northbound on U.S. 220 near Madison, N.C. "I was talking to another driver and checking my mirrors and my speed," he said. "All of a sudden I saw a big cloud of smoke or dust in front of me. I realized there was a dump truck and car that had made contact."

The car was spinning around ahead of Elmore in the left lane and the dump truck was in the right lane. "The car hit the guardrail," Elmore said. "I started getting on my brakes to slow and stop and make sure cars behind me didn’t hit him. My first reaction was to stop, protect the scene, and then go check on the driver. I threw my hazards on and came to a stop, blocking traffic in the left lane." As Elmore jumped out, a power company truck stopped traffic in the right lane. He could see that the dump truck went around the bend and pulled over.

Elmore went to check on the driver in the car. "There was debris all over the road," he said. "The driver’s air bags had deployed and I didn’t know what to expect." As Elmore approached the car he was relieved to see the driver was getting out. "I checked him for injuries and asked him several times if he was okay. He was able to walk around, but was shaken up. He said he was on his way to Raleigh for a business meeting." Elmore remained on the scene for about an hour. He said he’s been in a wreck before and understands what it’s like. "I try to help people when I can, show some compassion. Whatever happens, I hope I’m never in too much of a hurry to stop and help somebody.

"I try to live by that code every day. That’s the way I was raised."

Since the program’s inception in August 1997, nearly 1,300 professional truck drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels for the exemplary kindness, courtesy and courage they have displayed while on the job. Thanks to the program’s Presenting Sponsor, EpicVue, and Supporting Sponsors, DriverFacts and Drivers Legal Plan, TCA is able to showcase drivers like Mr. Elmore.