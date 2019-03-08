Gail Marie Melton, age 56, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Tuesday, February 26,2019. Gail worked at Dollar General in Heber Springs for many years and had many friends and was well known in the community as a nice, happy woman. Gail was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, two sisters (Eve Hesbett and Barbara Press) and her son Brandon Dean Ward, Fiance Cecil Strom and two nephews (Timothy and Derrick).

Survived by her only living son Christopher Ward and his fiance Samantha Dorr, her grandchildren, Ashlynn, Gracie, Kennedy, Kash and Brandon Chase. Also five sisters, Alicia, Vickie, Brandi, Donna and Kimmy. And many nieces and nephews, many special friends.

We welcome all to join with us for her memorial on March 9, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Bingo Hall at 49 Park Rd., Heber Springs, followed by a celebration of life Fish fry at the Red River Trout dock in Heber Springs from 4 p.m. until night.

Any flowers/cards can be sent to (501) 206-7698, 110 E. Clinton St., Heber Springs, Arkansas 72543