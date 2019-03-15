Mr. Bennie Clay, Jr., 30, of Pine Bluff, AR, slept into Eternity the morning of Friday, March 8, 2019. He is reunited with his father, Bennie Clay, Sr., baby brother, Jasper Clay, maternal grandfather, Pastor Jasper Jackson, Jr. and paternal grandparents, James and Berthola Clay. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother and caregiver, Dee Clay, only sister, Seantriel Heard (Gerren Sr.), brothers, Marcus Clay (Kimberly), Brandon Clay (Jessica), nieces, Majesty, McKenzie, Raleigh, Khadijah, nephews, Gerren Jr., Grayson, Mason, Jhordan, Keandre, Kristion one god sister, Meia Hellums and one close confidant, Kandra King. Services are as follows: “Friday Night Live” and visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Main Street COGIC, located at 2901 S. Main Street.

The “Celebration of Life” will be held at noon Saturday at Old St. James M.B.C. 1305 W. 16th Ave, Pine Bluff. Elder Lester Gaston, Sr., will be Officiating and Elder Brandon Clay, Pastor of Main Street COGIC and brother, will be the eulogist. Services are entrusted to Premier Funeral Home located at 1518 S. Battery Street, Little Rock, AR 72202. “Only Heaven can serve you better!”

James Pace

James H. Pace of Pine Bluff passed March 12, 2019. arrangements later by Henson-Holcomb Mortuary.

PHOTO Christopher Kirby

Mr. Christopher Kirby, 48 of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away March 8, 2019. Chris was born December 17, 1970, to the late Lowel Kirby and Emma Thomas-Kirby.

Chris was a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and played on the Razorback football team.

His visitation is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Mt. Camel M.B.C.

His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel M.B.C with Rev. Dilan Stanfield/ officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories, one son; Christian Kirby, caregiver and Uncle Jackie (Jewel) Kirby and 3 other uncles, 7 aunts and a host of relatives, cousins, and friends. Services by Perry Funeral Home.

Darrick White

Mr. Darrick Lee White 43, of Pine Bluff Passed March 7, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday 2:30 p.m. at New Community Church with Rev. LeArthur Shelton Officiating Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Family Hour/ Visitation will be Friday 6:30-7:30p.m. at Paradise Funeral Home

“Only Paradise Can Serve you Better!”

Jasmine Davis

Ms. Jasmine Burks Davis 30, of Little Rock Passed March 3, 2019 A Celebration of Life will be Saturday 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church-Highland Park with Apostle K. D. Allen Officiating Interment Elmlawn Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Family Hour / Visitation will be Friday from 6:00- 7:00p.m. Faith Temple Full Gospel Church.

“Only Paradise Can Serve you Better!”

M.C. Johnson

Mr. M.C. Johnson 76, of Pine Bluff Passed March 8, 2019 A Celebration of Life will be Saturday 2:30p.m. at Family Church -Pine Bluff Campus with Rev. Kevin Johnson Officiating Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Family Hour / Visitation will be Friday from 6:00- 8:00p.m. Family Church -Pine Bluff Campus.

“Only Paradise Can Serve you Better!”

Robbie Daniels

Ms. Robbie Lee Rhodes-Daniels 68, of McGhee, Arkansas passed away on March 10, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Sixteen Section Church with Rev. Robert Cook Officiating Interment will be in Selma Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Monticello.

“Only Paradise Can Serve you Better!”

Wendell Lee

Mr. Wendell Lee 84, of Fordyce, Arkansas passed Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. John A.M.E. Church Fordyce, AR by Pastor Kenneth Broughton. Burial in Mt. Tabor Cemetery Fordyce, AR. Services are entrusted to Brown-Williams Funeral Home of Fordyce.

Visitation will be Friday 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Brown-Williams Funeral Home. His body will lie in-state at the church Saturday 1:15 p.m. until service.

Jessie Lee Bell, Sr.

Mr. Jessie Lee Bell, Sr., 81, of Pine Bluff, AR passed Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff by Rev. Johnny L. Morton. Burial will be in Bethleham #2 Cemetery Yorktown, AR by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Visitation Friday 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.

