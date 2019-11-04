Hettie Jackson

Hettie Ann Holdaway Jackson, 81, of White Hall, died Saturday, November 2, 2019.

She was born November 14, 1937 in Wellington, Kansas, daughter of Ralph Dan Holdaway, Sr. and Vera Mae Gaskill Holdaway.

Mrs. Jackson was reared and received her early education in California, graduating from San Bernardino High School.

She worked at Pacific Bell while living in California before moving to Warren, Arkansas, where she worked as a seamstress for Jack Winters. She then went to work for County Market in the bakery after moving to White Hall.

Mrs. Jackson was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in White Hall. She enjoyed gardening, games and crafts. She was also a very skilled seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Lisa Melinda Jackson; and sister, Kristen Sue Darby.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Bill Jackson, whom she married October 19, 1956 in Flagstaff, Arizona; daughter, Vicki L. Houston of Diamond City, Arkansas; three brothers, Ralph Dan Holdaway, Jr. of California, Phillip Wayne Holdaway of California and Terry Dan Holdaway of North Carolina; and two grandchildren, Michael Belt, M.D. (Lauren) of Jonesboro and Erica Ivy (Jay Kwan) of Little Rock.

Visitation will be Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at Robinson’s. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Ralph Robinson and Son with Brother Michael Hayslip officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 13112 Dollarway Road, White Hall, Arkansas 71602. Online register: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.

Glenn Cox

Glenn Clayton Cox, age 73, of Grapevine passed away on November 2, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1946 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hallie and Maggie Cox, and three sisters, Geraldine Rhodes, Marie Murdock, and Betty Jo Cox. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and grandkids. He loved spending time with his church family.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Cox; four sons, Bruce (Kelly) Cox, Michael (Angie) Cox, Richard (Terry) Cox, and Jeffery (Shea) Cox; two brothers, Jerry (Jane) Cox and James (Linda) Cox; ten grandchildren; Chris, Heather, Amber, Austin, Britney, Logan, Hallie, Maddie, Isaac, and Aurora Cox, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial Service will be held at Shannon Road Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10 am.

Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, Jacksonville, 501-982-3400. www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.

Pamela Turner

Pamela S. Turner, 65 of Pine Bluff passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.

She is survived by two brothers; James A. Turner of Pine Bluff, and Charles Wade Turner (Clara) of Sacramento, CA; Nephew, Timothy Adam Turner of Pine Bluff; Nieces; Melynda Robinson of Pine Bluff, Melissa Holmes of Rockaway Beach, Missouri, Teri Alicia Hale of Pine Bluff, Alyssa Amber Turner and Ashley Nicole Turner of Sacramento, California; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM, at Robinson’s. Funeral services will be Friday, November 8, 2019, 10:00 AM, in the Chapel of Ralph Robinson & Son with Reverend Edna Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Good Faith Cemetery.

Memorials or donations, in lieu of flowers should be sent to Ridgway Christian School, 3201 Ridgway Road, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71603. Online condolences: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.

Joann Shell

Joann Shell, 93, lifelong resident of Pine Bluff, passed away October 30, 2019.

Mrs. Shell was born April 18, 1926, in Pine Bluff, to the late Guy L. and Fronia Adams Shell.

She was reared and received her education in Pine Bluff, where she graduated from Pine Bluff High School. She was a secretary at the former AP&L in Pine Bluff and Little Rock for 43 years and retired from there December 1, 1987.

When she retired, she spent her time between her home in Pine Bluff and Saltillo, Mexico, and Coahuila, Mexico. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Pine Bluff.

Mrs. Shell is survived by many cousins and friends. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.