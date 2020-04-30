Donja Wainwright

Mr. Donja Wainwright (Swag), 41 of Star City, Arkansas, passed away April 23, 2020 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He was born January 2, 1979, to Allene Hunter and Lee Swygart in Star City, Arkansas.

His visitation will be Friday May 1, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Perry Funeral Home Chapel. His graveside service will be Saturday May 2, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Michael Williams/officiating at Jones Cemetery, Star City, Arkansas.

Donja leaves to cherish his memories, parents; Allene (Sullivan) Hunter, Lee (Jean) Swygart, 4-daughters; Nikitia Wainwright, Brijah Wainwright, TaTyana White, and Nyrasia Iyana, 3-sons; Allen Wainwright, Karter Wainwright, and Donja Wainwright,Jr., 1-grandson; Aaden Wainwright, 3-sisters; Valerie Swygart, Dr. Yolanda (Marshall) Trotter, and Latisha Hunter-Love, 5-brothers; Dores Hunter, Marcus (Kyna) Swygart, Antionio (Felecia) Swygart, Marquis (Lindsey) Swygart, and Sullivan T. Hunter, A host of other relatives and friends. Service by Perry Funeral Home.

Vivian Winston

Mrs. Vivian Ann Burse Williams Winston, 66, of Pine Bluff, passed away April 20, 2020. Graveside Service will be 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Travis Hardin officiating by Paradise Funeral Home. Public Visitation will be 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Paradise Funeral Home Chapel.

Due to the COVID 19, and in accordance with both state and federal mandates, a walk-through visitation is allowed. We will allow 5 people to enter the facility and once those 5 exits the facility, we will allow the next 5 to enter the facility. During the graveside service, CDC guidelines will also be strictly enforced. We will ask that all individuals in attendance please adhere to social distancing and stay at least 6ft apart. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Armechi Morgan

Mr. Armechi D. Morgan 48, of Pine Bluff passed away April 23, 2020. He was born February 9, 1972, to the late Rev. Earl and Rosetta Word Morgan.

Funeral Service will be 12:00noon on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church South Parking Lot with Rev. Makeiko Morgan officiating. Services entrusted to the staff of Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. During the graveside service, CDC guidelines will also be strictly enforced. We will ask that all individuals in attendance please adhere to social distancing and stay at least 6ft apart. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

David Poore

David Robert Poore, age 74, of Pine Bluff, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born June 5, 1945 at Pine Bluff, he was a son of the late John J. Poore and Jeanette Camp Poore and graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1964.

He was a patriot and a proud veteran of the United States Army. For 39 years, David worked for the Cotton Belt, Southern Pacific, and Union Pacific Railroads. He retired as an engineer in 2005 and had been a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.

Prior to his illness, David was a very active member of Watson Chapel Baptist Church, where he was a past deacon and loved working for the “Builders for Christ”. He also served with the Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief Team.

David enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, woodworking, and the outdoors. He was also dedicated to his family and loved being with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Janet Poore Livingston.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sandra Guess “Sandy” Poore, whom he married on August 5, 1967; a daughter, Shannon Poore Rubin and her husband Andrew of Chicago; two grandsons, Miles Andrew Rubin and Lucas David Rubin; along with many other loving family and friends.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 2, 2020, 10:30 a.m. in Bellwood Annex Cemetery with Brother Todd Howard officiating. Arrangements are by Fuller Hale-South Funeral Services. Due to Covid-19 regulations, social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Memorials may be made to Hope of the Delta, 3905 S. Hazel Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71603; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You may leave either written or video condolences to the family by visiting FullerFunerals.com.

JoAnn Lambert

A visitation for Mrs. JoAnn Perry Lambert will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Graceland Cemetery. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Lambert was born January 6, 1953, to the late Tommy Perry and Callie Holloway Perry. She is survived by her sons Adrian Lambert and Tracy Lambert. Seven Brothers and Sisters and a grandson Amarion Lambert.

Lee Guster Okey Jr.

Lee Guster Okey, Jr., 48, of Pine Bluff passed April 9, 2020. Born July 13, 1971, in Pine Bluff to the late Lee Guster Okey, Sr, and Marie Jackson Okey of Pine Bluff.

Survivors include a brother, Calvin Harris; four sisters, Brenda (Hubert) Carroll, Margaret Love, Earnestine Hudson and Alicestine Okey.

Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Graceland Cemetery by Rev. Frddie Webb. Henson-Holcomb Mortuary incharge of arrangements. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 4:30 P.M. At the Mortuary.

Ada Everett

Mrs. Ada Everett, 95, of Monticello passed away April 28, 2020. Graveside Service will be 12:00noon on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Selma Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Simpson officiating by Paradise Funeral Home of Monticello.

Public Visitation will be 5:00pm-6:00pm at Paradise Funeral Home of Monticello. Due to the COVID 19, and in accordance with both state and federal mandates, a walk-through visitation is allowed. We will allow 5 people to enter the facility and once those 5 exits the facility, we will allow the next 5 to enter the facility. During the graveside service, CDC guidelines will also be strictly enforced, we will ask that all individuals in attendance please adhere to social distancing and stay at least 6ft apart. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Linda Blake

Linda Ruth Blake, 71, of Pine Bluff passed April 22, 2020. Born November 14, 1948, in Camden, AR, to the late Robert Lee and Vera Valentine Torrence.

Survivors include two sons; Marcus Blake and Brian M. Blake; two brothers, Thell Torrence and James Torrence.

Graveside services will be held Saturday at 12:00 Noon át Seminary Cemetery in Stephens, AR, by Rev. Rashaun Howard. Henson-Holcomb Mortuary incharge of arrangements. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Mortuary.

Kathryn Council

Mrs. Kathryn “Maude” Louise Council, 87, of White Hall, AR, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 , at the Waters of White Hall. She was a native of Pine Bluff, raised in Hamburg, AR, a former resident of Chicago, IL for many years, a homemaker, and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James “Suddie” Council, in August of 2015; her daughter, Linda Faye Hill, in November of 2016; son in law, Augustus “Bubba” Hill, in July 2004, great grandson, D’Andre Seals, in June 2014; her parents, John W. Edwards and Kathreen Vanhook Nichols Edwards; one sister, Katie Nichols Watkins Terry; three brothers, James “Tudie P” Edwards, Joe Sterling “Joe Boy” Edwards and Sullivant Scott; her step-father, Jordan “Jerdan” Milton; and her half-sister, Mary Lewis. Kathryn, better known as Maude, was a very kind, gentle, soft spoken lady, with a smile on her face. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed family get to-gathers and loved her church family. She enjoyed shopping and traveling. She really loved having rummage sales. She had quarterly sales for many years and eventually her daughter named her operation Kathryn’s Closet because she always had things people needed. If the didn’t have they funds to pay, she gladly gave it to them. Giving was her joy. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by two granddaughters, Kymara Seals and Kenetta Ridgell, husband, Michael, both of Pine Bluff, AR; four great grandchildren, Shabrean Seals, Rodney Seals, Michael K’von Ridgell, and Mikeia Ridgell; one great-great grandchild, Carter Lockett; one sister, Josephine Adams, of Pine Bluff, AR; two nephews, James Larry Edwards, wife Kathy, of Hollywood, CA and I.V. Nelson, wife Eulah, of Rochester, NY; one niece, Virginia Lee Sterling, of Syracuse, NY; and a host of other family and friends.

A private service will be Friday, May 1, 2020, 2:00 p.m., on the campus of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 404 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street, Hamburg, AR with Rev. Willie R. Taylor officiating. Active pallbearers are Michael Ridgell, Michael K’von Ridgell, Rodney Seals, Cleveland Wilson, Larry Martin, and Daniel Shelton. Honorary Pallbearers are the Deacons of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the Staff of the Waters of White Hall, and Phil and Inez Barnes and family. Viewing will be Thursday, April 30, 2020, 2-6:00 p.m., at Cromwell Funeral Home, Inc., 600 E. St. Louis Hamburg, AR. Burial in Johnson Memorial Cemetery.

Richard Jorlanin

Mr. Richard Jorlanin, 59, of Pine Bluff passed away April 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Deborah Morris

Mrs. Deborah Morris, 61, of Pine Bluff passed away April 28, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”