Ima White

Ima Mae White, 99, of White Hall, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020. She was born February 19, 1921, in Pine Bluff, to Clark William and Ruth Alma Bush Lemons.

Mrs. White received her education from White Hall High School. She was a homemaker and a member of Hawley Memorial Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry W. White, her parents; three brothers and a sister.

Survivors include her sons, Herdis Weldon White (Kay) of White Hall, James Clinton White (Peggy) of Fort Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Patricia White Erwin (John), Weldon White (Brenda), Melissa White Pappaioanou (Mark), Chad White, Clint White (Linda), Stacy White Smith; three great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral by Robinson & Fuller White Hall Funeral Chapel will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 10:30 AM, in the White Hall United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mary Evans

Mary Kathryn Hoy Evans, 84, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Las Vegas, NM. She was born January 7, 1936, in Wabash, Indiana, daughter of Jerry C. and Lovah Lavengood Hoy.

Mary was reared and received her early education in Wabash, Indiana, graduating from Noble Township High School. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Pine Bluff, where she also served as their volunteer receptionist and served on the Session.

Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Evans; three brothers, John Hoy, James Hoy and Joe Hoy; and three sisters, Judith Hoy Stein, Wilma Jane Hoy Rudge and Patricia Jean Hoy.

Survivors include her two daughters, Sharon Ortiz (Dennis) of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Kathryn Gracie (Terry) of Sheridan, Arkansas; son, Scott Evans of Denton, Texas; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. John Landis officiating. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Directors. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 717 West 32nd Avenue, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71603 or Diabetes Foundation at diabetesfoundationinc.org. Online register: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.

Thomas White

Thomas Lee White, age 84, of Calmer, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in El Dorado, at Life Touch Hospice House. He was born August 1, 1935 in Cleveland County, the son of the late Virgil and Ada Gracie White.

He was retired from the AHTD and he also worked for Glover Taylor. He was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to fish and deer hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Elton and Russell White one sister, Pat Smith and his nephew Gary White.

He is survived by his Mary F. White of 59 years. They were married on September 9, 1960. He is also survived by a brother James White (Brenda) of Rison, nieces and nephews, Tina (Rob) Pierce, Chris and Breanna Pierce, Tony (Angie) White, Evan and Emma White, Sandy Smith, Mike (Sherry) Smith, Brett, Jake and Sidney Smith, Rusty (Kristi) White, Blake, Hunter and Cody White, Johnny, Theresa and Rebecca White, and a special brother-in-law Bill Smith.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Buie Funeral Home in Rison. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Enon Cemetery with Bro. Ethan Holder and Bro. Charles Woolley officiating.

Pallbearers will be Owen Rushing, Billy Rex Morrison, Mark Morrison, Johnny Owen, Vernon Hankins, Rex White, Dewayne Tooke and Andy Evans. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church or your favorite charity.

Due to COVID-19, please be aware, as per state orders, there will be a limit of 50 guests, all guests over age 10 must wear a face covering. Arrangements by Buie Funeral Home of Rison (870) 325-6216. Sign online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com.

Marilyn Haywood

Marilyn Sue Hope Haywood, age 85, of Pine Bluff, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born July 4, 1934 at Sheridan, she was a daughter of the late Vernon Hope and Beulah Wallis Hope. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1952.

Marilyn worked at the Pine Bluff Arsenal for 20 years, retiring as a clerk in the engineering department. She was of the Baptist faith. Her husband, Jimmy Carroll Haywood predeceased her on July 1, 2007. They were married on January 18, 1954, at Sheridan.

Survivors include a son, Terry Haywood and wife Melissa of Rison; a daughter, Lisa Simmons-Hamilton and husband James of Hot Springs; three sisters, Peggy Winston and Rita Barnes, both of Sheridan and Pat Lucas of Las Vegas, NV; three grandchildren, Chris Simmons and wife Kara, Leigh John and husband Matt, and Kyle Haywood and fiancée Ellen Howard; and two great-grandchildren, Karoline Simmons and Mattox John.

There will be a private family service at Philadelphia Cemetery at Prattsville. Arrangements are by Fuller Hale-South Funeral Services. To leave a video or typed condolence to the family, please visit FullerFunerals.com.

Jyrimee Thompson

Jyrimee Mack Thompson 20, of Pine bluff, Arkansas passed away May 21,2020. Funeral service will be at 2:00p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Judah Restoration Church Campus with Reverend Kevin Crumpton officiating. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home.

Visitation will be May 29, 2020, from 5:00-6:00p.m. at Paradise Funeral Home. Due to the COVID 19, and in accordance with the state and federal mandates, we will only allow 5 at a time for public visitation. Once those 5 exit, another 5 will be allowed to enter the facility. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Melvin Britten

Melvin Lee Britten, 71, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away May 17, 2020. Private Funeral service will be at 10:00a.m. on Saturday May 30, 2020, at New Community Church. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens by Paradise Funeral Home. Due to the COVID 19, and in accordance with the state and federal mandates, we will only allow 5 at a time for public visitation. Once those 5 exit, another 5 will be allowed to enter the facility. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Alonzo Allen

Alonzo Allen 85, of Stuttgart, Arkansas passed away May 23,2020. Funeral service will be at 10:00a.m. on Saturday May 30,2020 at Lively Stone Church.

Due to the COVID 19, and in accordance with the state and federal mandates, we will only allow 5 at a time for public visitation. Once those 5 exit, another 5 will be allowed to enter the facility. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Jewel Young

Mrs. Jewel Young, 79, of Pine Buff, Arkansas passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Viewing 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Interment Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Inglewood Cemetery, Inglewood, California. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com

James Williams Jr.

Mr. James Williams, Jr., (Junebug), 43, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away Saturday May 23, 2020. Service by Perry Funeral Home.

Nikaki Shelton

Nikaki Shelton, 43, of White Hall, Arkansas ,passed away May 27, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”