I recently had a good laugh: I read the mayor's comments on pending litigation. Having been involved in litigation filed to hold Fort Smith's city government employees accountable, I know his comments were at the very least vetted by taxpayer-funded attorneys — often ignorantly called "city attorneys." From my experience and communications between the city administrator and mayor's office regarding pending litigation, I'm very confident that the mayor's words were scripted by those same attorneys in their ongoing efforts to denigrate the victims and downplay city staff abuses and flagrant disregard of the rule of law and the increasing hardships created by a growing city government. City staff continue to be emboldened by this new era, often to the harm of the taxpayer family that they view as a revenue stream to be bled dry.

It's a simple solution, mayor (and any other party interested): stop allowing city staff, your biggest voting bloc, to get away with breaking the law; stop abusing the ordinance process to bleed Fort Smith families and small businesses; and unlike your past (and absent in your flower-scented speech), restore governance that's viewed through the only lens it should ever have — the Constitution. Simple, but I won't hold my breath.

It's an unfortunate reality in Fort Smith that some victims are forced to engage the system of checks and balances available in the courts. I, for one, am grateful for the process of accountability. Expect more to exercise that sacred right. As long as Fort Smith's city government violates the law and trashes one's right to live in peace, what other options are there?