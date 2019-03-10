The public is fascinated with the U.S. Marshal Service if one is to believe the popularity of TV shows and movies featuring marshals and deputy marshals. I don't believe my brother and I ever missed an episode of "Gunsmoke" with Marshal Dillon. Tommy Lee Jones' portrayal of U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard in "The Fugitive" was unrelenting. More recently, my husband and I binge-watched deputy marshal Rayland Givens in "Justified." Of course, this is all fiction but they do attest to the public interest in most aspects of law enforcement.

I believe this interest will pull visitors from across the United States to the Marshals Museum to learn about the reality of their fictional heroes. Once the visitors are here, hopefully, they will stay in a hotel, eat and shop. Garrison Avenue itself is a walk-friendly adventure. Please vote yes for the nine month tax to support this awesome tourism gem. It is important that the exhibits be funded and first rate so that early visitors have an outstanding experience and go home to tell their friends and family to come to Fort Smith, where history is treasured.