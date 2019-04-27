In the April 22 edition of the Times Record, the editorial "20 years after Columbine, we still can't protect kids" recounts the terrible tragedy of the 13 people killed and the 21 wounded by the two students who perpetrated the horror at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. There continues to be public anguish over this and other senseless murders, as well as outcries for solutions for the protection of our children, many of which have been implemented in our schools. Yet school children continue to be vulnerable to those bent on carrying out their evil deeds.

The editorial concludes, "Twenty years later, the answers still elude us." And they do. But could I be so bold as to ask a simple question for consideration? Could there possibly be a correlation between the violence to children in our schools and the taking of lives of the unborn in the womb? Or, to express it another way, if we reduced the taking of the lives of the unborn, could there be a lessening, or hopefully a cessation, of massacres in our schools?

A truism from an ancient book states, "Whatever a person sows, that is what he or she will also reap." Farmers and gardeners prove this to be universally true in the world of nature. A corollary is: Whatever a society sows, it will also reap. What is true in the world of nature is also true in the realm of actions and deeds. So, if a society sows violence, is violence not what it will reap? If it protects life, will not the protection of lives be the result? Just maybe it is worth thinking about, or even doing something about, especially if it might save the life of just one child.