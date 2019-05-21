There are moments when you know you are doing something right when it comes to this crazy, hectic thing called parenthood:



- When your child comes home with straight A’s for the first time.

- When your child puts their dirty dishes in the dishwasher without asking.

- When your first-grader makes his bed every morning because he “likes it that way.”

- When someone notices (a rare moment) when all of your kids are acting like normal, well-behaved human beings.



And then there are the times when you wonder if you are making a mistake, if you are doing things correctly, if you are raising up your offspring in the way they should be. Like when your butt-naked 3-year-old is standing on the toilet, having just coated the majority of the lower bathroom wall with toothpaste. (Hey, better than smothering the walls with something else, I guess.)



Or when you have to say, “Don’t lick the (fill in the blank),” more times than you can count, and you never, ever thought you would utter such a phrase.



Or when you have to call poison control way too many times, because you don’t know the toxicity of scented candle wax, or “eco-friendly” glass cleaner, or a chewable Pepto-Bismol. (Yes, I’ve had a child who accidentally ingested all three before she was in preschool. Thankfully, she was fine.)



Or when you lose your 5-year-old kid at Disney World.



I had another heart-wrenching “am I an awful parent?” moment last weekend. What was supposed to be a fun, Mother’s Day weekend outing to the new bowling alley, ended up with my 4-year-old daughter covered in blood after she tripped and did a faceplant into the control panel of an arcade game. The blood, which was gushing out of her mouth and her nose, was streaking down her neck with her tears as she screamed so loudly it almost could be heard over the arcade games and the sounds of the bowling balls crashing into pins nearby.



I was thankful, for the moment, to be in such a loud room, as my husband quietly cussed under his breath. Our little girl was in his arms, with my husband holding a dishtowel up to her mouth. Our son, age 7, was thrilled when he found his little sister’s front tooth on the floor of the arcade.



“Hey! Look, the tooth fairy is going to come tonight!” he exclaimed.



The next day, still adjusting to the sight of my young child with a hockey-player smile and a swollen lip, I was brushing my 4-year-old’s hair when long, golden strands started to fall on the bathroom floor around her. As I attempted to pull her hair back into a ponytail, I noticed short, butchered strands fall limp across her face; a few others, only an inch or so long, stood alert, straight up, on the top of her head.



“Did you cut your hair?!?” I asked her, starting to panic.



“No!” she quickly pronounced.



I asked her again, “Did you play with scissors?”



She slumped, sitting on the edge of our bathtub. “Sorry, Mommy.”

I tried to breathe. I tried to be calm. I tried to remember that it’s all a normal phase, that her big sister cut her own hair around the same age. As my beautiful, headstrong little girl looked at me through her butchered blonde hair that now fell over her eyes, I couldn’t help but laugh. And then my daughter started to smile through her bruised and swollen lips, her missing tooth easily apparent, and I couldn’t help but laugh a little more. Hair will grow, and eventually she’ll have a new, permanent front tooth.



Parenthood isn’t effortless, but it’s a lot easier with a sense humor.

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Reach her at lydia.seabolavant@tuscaloosanews.com.