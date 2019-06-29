The Bible is the inspired, infallible, authoritative word of God. It must become the heavenly GPS for the Christian, guiding him/her all the way to eternity. Christians are called believers because we believe the Bible to be the final authority in all matters, morals, values and circumstances.The vast number of problems which many Christians encounter many times are because they are not true believers. They don't have their faith, trust and confidence in the Bible. Many instead look to Dear Abby or Ann, opinions of others, politics, Facebook or other sources for answers that only the Bible can provide.

Christians can't be chameleons, changing their values like Joe Biden, for instance. For years, he was against abortion (murder), but now that he is running for president, he is for abortion. The Bible won't allow us to have it both ways. We either acquire our values from the Bible or develop them from a worldly, humanistic, trial and error way. Mankind wants to be self-sufficient, independent, believing in self to solve all problems. At the other extreme, I want to be dependent the remainder of my life, placing my trust in the Lord Jesus and the word of God to by my guide.

The bottom life is this: we are either a slave (servant) to the Master or to the master deceiver (II PE 2:19).