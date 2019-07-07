Many times while driving around town, I witness drivers running red lights. As a longtime driver and a senior citizen, I have run yellow and red lights. We are getting more cars on the road every year and more lights being run, which means more near-misses for wrecks and fatalities.

Our police department must have statistics on this. Is there a way to reduce this problem? I would be willing to vote a reasonable millage to implement a camera and collection system for Fort Smith to improve the problem. The tax could be stopped when we have become 75-80 percent efficient.

Has our police traffic department studied this? I would like to see such a study made in house. Does anyone feel as I do?