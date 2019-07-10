There's a child in foster care waiting for a volunteer like you. A CASA volunteer who will speak up for their best interest, visit them in their foster homes, shelters or facilities and make sure that they are safe and their needs are met.

Our Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteers are caring and professionally minded individuals from all walks of life with a variety of educational and ethnic backgrounds. They are people just like you — teachers, business people, college students, retirees and grandparents.

Why are CASA volunteers needed? Here's what research and studies show:

• CASA volunteers provide a voice to make sure the child's best interest is represented.

• At-risk foster youth with a CASA volunteer, and their families, receive significantly more services to address their needs than children without one.

• Foster children with a CASA volunteer experience fewer out-of-home placements.

• Foster children with a CASA volunteer are more likely to pass all courses in school, less likely to have poor conduct and less likely to be expelled.

CASA of Sebastian County is a nonprofit organization covering the 12th Judicial District — Sebastian County with over 70 trained community members appointed by a judge to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children.

Volunteers must be at least 21, undergo background checks and are provided with training and ongoing education. Volunteers serve as the "eyes and ears" of the judge. They provide the court with a report after researching all aspects of the case and interviewing all parties to assist the court in making the most informed decisions.

Training classes begin Aug. 5. To find out how you can change a child's story or to make a donation, contact CASA of Sebastian County. CASA of Sebastian County, 1216 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, (479) 785-4171.