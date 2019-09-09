A few years ago, I approached a city director regarding the perennial flooding problem on North 66th Street, near Kinkead Avenue. I was told it was no problem as people had other ways to travel in order to avoid the high water. That reasoning would apply (except for dead-end streets) to any street on Earth.

Years have passed, the problem persists and people have lost their lives during high water. But I suppose that lives are not as important as more bike trails. There are probably more voters riding bicycles than there are traveling this section of streets during heavy rains anyway.

Oh well. Let nature rain and the unconcerned reign.